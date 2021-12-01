WATERTOWN — Jack Lavin earned a 10-6 decision in his match at 172 pounds as Watertown’s wrestling team opened its season with a 39-36 victory over Carthage on Wednesday in a Frontier League “A” Division match, which also marked the return of coach Ed Jewett to the sideline for the Cyclones.
Michael Ducote (138), Tayvon Johnson (145) and Cain Roberts (215) also earned wins by pin for Watertown (1-0), which beat Carthage for the first time since 2007.
Ayden Downing (118), Logan Munn (126), Brogan Fielding (132) and Kamdyn Dorchester (285) each won via fall for the Comets (0-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
LAFARGEVILLE 32, ALEXANDRIA 28
Addison Waterman posted a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Red Knights (1-0) edged the Purple Ghosts in the “D” Division opener for both schools at LaFargeville.
Brock Hunter generated nine points for Alexandria (0-1).
BEAVER RIVER 64, SANDY CREEK 41
Lucas Roes scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace the Beavers to victory over the Comets in a “C” Division game in Sandy Creek that was also the season opener for both teams.
Matthew Knight contributed 14 points and six rebounds for Beaver River and Jonah Shearer totaled 13 points and eight rebounds.
CARTHAGE 74, GOUVERNEUR 71
Trenton Walker poured in 32 points as the Comets cruised to victory over the Wildcats in a nonleague game in Carthage.
Walker made 14 of 20 free throws and Ashton Norton contributed 13 points for Carthage in its season opener.
Raine Rumble scored 18 points to pace Gouverneur, Caden Storie contributed 15 points and Ethan Platt chipped in with 14.
girls BASKETBALL
copenhagen 74, sackets harbor 11
Raegan Dalrymple logged a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Golden Knights opened the season with a Frontier League “D” Division victory over the Patriots (0-1) at Copenhagen.
Charli Carroll netted 16 points and Aubree Smykla totaled 14 points for Copenhagen (1-0).
Also in the Frontier League, Alexandria defeated LaFargeville, 36-30, in a “D Division game and season opener for both teams in LaFargeville.
