WATERTOWN — Lilly Renzi only had a few seconds to react when she found herself in possession of a loose ball directly under the basket as time was about to expire.
Not wasting any time, the junior put the ball up and in, giving the Watertown girls basketball team a thrilling, double-overtime victory over Frontier League “A” Division rival Carthage, 45-43, on Friday night.
Along with scoring the game-winning basket, Renzi finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double. Layne Combs led the Cyclones (2-13, 1-9) in scoring with 20 points.
Patricia Vanlue finished a team-high 13 points for Carthage (2-13, 2-7). Kiah Moser also supplied nine points, including two 3-pointers.
IMMACULATE HEART 61, SOUTH LEWIS 43
Hannah Malbouf suppled a team-high 21 points for IHC in its FL crossover victory over South Lewis in Turin.
Melinda Rivera also finished in double digits with 15 points along with Sam Malbouf, who added 12 for the Cavaliers (8-8, 3-7).
Chloe Hunziker put up 25 points for South Lewis (3-13, 3-10).
BOYS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 74, BEAVER RIVER 55
De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as General Brown captured a FL crossover win against Beaver River in Dexter.
Nate Heller added 18 points, Tyler Fiske contributed 13 points and Zach Miller 10 for the Lions (13-3, 7-2). Kacy Lennox added eight rebounds.
Sam Bush scored 17 points and Lincoln Becker finished with 15 for the Beavers (12-6, 10-5). Bryan Ardison scored 10.
LOWVILLE 70, THOUSAND ISLANDS 45
Gavin Macaulay registered 20 points as Lowville defeated Thousand Islands in a crossover game at Lowville.
Chad Bach supplied 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Red Raiders (15-1, 10-0). Aiden Macaulay scored 12 points and distributed seven assists.
Joey Melfi hit for 20 points for Thousand Islands (9-9, 6-8).
SOUTH LEWIS 70, IHC 31
Marshall Dorrity scored 17 points and hauled in 11 rebounds as the Falcons beat the Cavaliers in a crossover game at Turin.
Ian Anderson provided 14 points for South Lewis (8-9, 7-7).
Cooper Lawler scored 13 points for Immaculate Heart Central (0-13, 0-11).
COPENHAGEN 72, SANDY CREEK 35
Keegan Morrow powered Copenhagen with 27 points as the Golden Knights rolled to a “D” Division victory over the Comets in Copenhagen.
Cody Powis added 17 points for the Golden Knights (13-3, 12-2). Lucas Graves contributed eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Taylib Kimball scored 11 points for Sandy Creek (2-11, 2-9).
LYME 82, LAFARGEVILLE 30
Tyler Wilson supplied 20 points and Kyle Gaumes followed with 19 as Lyme controlled LaFargeville in a FL “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Jacob Bombard scored 14 points for Lyme (15-1, 14-0), and Isaiah Wilson added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
SACKETS HARBOR 91, ALEXANDRIA 14
Dominick Sprague struck for 31 points and provided eight assists as Sackets Harbor raced past Alexandria in a FL “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.
Mason Mendelson finished with 14 points and Nolan Baker 13 for the Patriots (10-6, 8-6). Joseph Harrienger added a team-high eight rebounds.
Max Barnholdt led Alexandria (0-14, 0-13) with six points.
WATERTOWN 57, CAMDEN 50
Marlon Hinds-Ventor scored 19 points, sinking 9 of 10 foul shots, as Watertown defeated Camden in a nonleague game at Camden.
Ryan Peters contributed 15 points for the Cyclones (10-7). A.J. Carter added nine.
Richie Paul scored 19 points and Austin Page added 14 for Camden (6-9).
HOLLAND PATENT 77, SOUTH JEFFERSON 74
Dylan Ernst threw down 33 points as Holland Patent held off a South Jefferson comeback bid to win a nonleague game in Holland Patent.
Michael Benedetto and Adam Jones each scored 14 points for the Golden Knights (8-8), who held a 38-22 halftime lead before the Spartans rallied in the second half.
Jackson Worden scored 28 points and Tyler Stevenson scored 26 for South Jefferson (4-12).
INDOOR TRACK
FALCONS SET TWO MORE RECORDS
The South Lewis girls earned two more school records at the CSC/TVL Meet at Utica College.
Hannah Ielfield broke the school record in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:13.06 while Alyssa Youngs set a mark with a leap of 33 feet, 4 inches in the triple jump. Ielfield got the victory in the 600 meters, while Chloe Seller won the pole vault in the TVL Pioneer Division heats.
South Jefferson’s Karsyn Burnash won the 600, and Julia Largett and Kate Banazek tied for first in the pole vault in the TVL Colonial. Elise Hill was first in the wheelchair shot put and the 300.
In the boys meet, Collin Stafford of South Lewis won the 600 and was part of the winning 800 relay. Noah Edick took the 1,000 for the Falcons.
The Spartans’ Spencer Zeltmann was the triple-jump runner-up.
