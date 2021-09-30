LOWVILLE — Seth Johnson and Harmon Braddock each recorded a goal and an assist as Watertown’s boys soccer team defeated Carthage, 4-1, on Thursday to clinch at least a share of the Frontier League’s “A” Division title.
Ryan Podvin and Jack Rathbun each added goals for the Cyclones (8-2-1 overall, 6-0 division).
Zach Busch tallied a goal for the Comets (5-6, 1-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Alesandro Boroni scored a goal and assisted on another as the Spartans blanked the Vikings in a meeting of division leaders in the Frontier League.
Goalie Evan Widrick made two saves to record the shutout for “B” Division-leading South Jefferson (9-2-1, 6-2-1).
Regan Lawlee and Richard Williams each scored a goal and Jude Cook assisted on two goals for South Jefferson against “C” Division leader Thousand Islands (5-5, 4-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, WATERTOWN 2 (2 OT)
Cora Morgia scored off of a corner kick with six seconds to go in regulation as the Spartans forged an overtime tie with the Cyclones in a Frontier League crossover game.
Macy Shultz opened the scoring for South Jefferson (6-3-1, 4-3-1).
Tatum Overton netted a pair of second-half goals for Watertown (9-0-2, 6-0-1).
Copenhagen 1, LaFargeville 0
Madison Cheek scored off an assist from Aubree Smykla to give Copenhagen (6-4) a “D” Division victory over LaFargeville (1-7-1) at LaFargeville.
Copenhagen goalie Charli Carroll was not required to make a save. LaFargeville’s Lyndsey Matthews was credited with 17 saves.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, SACKETS HARBOR 3
Kennady Billman’s hat trick guided the Panthers to a “D” Division win over the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.
Raegan Riordan contributed a goal and an assist for Belleville Henderson (6-4).
Abby Flint paced Sackets Harbor (3-7) with a goal and an assist.
Lyme 6, Alexandria 1
Callie LaFontaine scored three goals and added an assist, while Lyme also got single goals from Malena Stevenson (penalty kick), Jordan Alberry and Kaitlyn Weston as the Indians (10-1, 10-0) beat the Purple Ghosts in “D” Division action at Chaumont.
Olivia Adsit scored unassisted for Alexandria.
South Lewis 3, Thousand Islands 1
Carin Young scored a goal and added an assist, while Jordan Dorrity and Jada Pominville each added a goal to pace the Falcons (6-3, 3-3) over the Vikings (2-5-1, 2-4-1) in “C” Division play at Turin.
CARTHAGE 2, BEAVER RIVER 0
Layla Craig scored twice as the Comets blanked the Beavers in nonleague play at Beaver Falls.
Briana Baker assisted on both goals and Kiannah Ward stopped nine shots for Carthage (2-7-1).
Katelynn Adams made five saves for Beaver River (9-2).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 103, SOUTH JEFFERSON 77
Mallory Peters won three events as the Cyclones wrapped up another Frontier League “A” Division title with a win over the Spartans in Watertown.
Peters got wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay for Watertown (8-0).
Emma Purvis claimed victories in the 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relays for South Jefferson (6-2-1).
LOWVILLE 97, SOUTH LEWIS 57
Olivia King and Grace Myers each won four times as the Red Raiders claimed the “B” Division crown with a win over the Falcons (0-9, 0-8) at Turin.
King got wins in the 200-yard individual medley and 200 medley relay while Myers placed first in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle for Lowville (7-1-1). The duo teamed up on the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay wins for the Red Raiders.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 50, BEAVER RIVER 44
Franchesca Cartaya and Caryse Oliver each won four times as the Vikings beat the Beavers in a “B” Division meet at Beaver Falls.
Cartaya and Oliver teamed up on three first-place relays in the 200-yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle for Thousand Islands (5-3). Cartaya got first in the 100 butterfly and Oliver took the 500 freestyle for the Vikings.
Ava Pelo, Emma Dicob and Jayden Turck each won one event for Beaver River (2-6).
INDIAN RIVER 100, CARTHAGE 79
The Warriors used a balanced effort in the pool as they topped the Comets in an “A” Division at Philadelphia.
Mackenzie Moore, Madison McCraine, Liberty Severs and Victoria Noone each won three times for Indian River (2-6).
Samantha Carter won the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay for Carthage (3-7).
