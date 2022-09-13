CARTHAGE — Jack Rathbun posted two goals and an assist as Watertown High School downed Carthage 9-0 in a Frontier League “A” Division boys soccer win Tuesday.
Sam Spicer and Marcus Cole each provided a goal and an assist for Watertown (3-2, 2-1).
Carthage fell to 5-2, 1-2.
IHC 5, COPENHAGEN 1
Gianni Razelli logged two goals and two assists as the Cavaliers beat the Golden Knights in crossover play at Watertown.
Bernardo Tomazini contributed a goal and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (3-0).
Landon Sullivan scored for Copenhagen (2-2).
BEAVER RIVER 2, LYME 1
Cade Olmstead converted a penalty kick an dished out an assist as the Beavers held off the Lakers for a crossover win at Beaver Falls.
Ayden Moser scored, and Sawyer Schwendy made 13 saves for Beaver River (2-1, 1-1).
Jon LaFontaine finished with a goal for Lyme (3-1).
ALEXANDRIA 2, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Erik Croll supplied a goal and an assist as the Purple Ghosts topped the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Evan Sanford chipped in a goal for Alexandria (2-1-1).
Nick Arthur tallied for Sackets Harbor (0-4).
LOWVILLE 3, HOLLAND PATENT 1
Peyton Matuszczak generated two goals as the Red Raiders beat the Golden Knights in a nonleague game at Lowville.
Espen Matuszczak posted a goal and two assists for Lowville (2-2).
Christopher Carbone scored for Holland Patent (1-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
SANDY CREEK 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
On Monday, Hannah White scored the winning goal as the Comets edged the Vikings (0-3-1) in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Haidyn Soluri added a goal for Sandy Creek (1-1).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 60, BEAVER RIVER 32
Jasmine Ferguson and Molly Dickinson were both four-time winners as the Cyclones defeated the Beavers in a Frontier League interdivision meet at Beaver Falls.
Ferguson secured victories in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly while Dickinson collected wins in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley for Watertown (3-0). The pair were first in the 200 individual medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for the Cyclones (3-0).
Jayden Turck won the 500 freestyle for Beaver River (2-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 96, SOUTH LEWIS 69
Aurora Jarvie and Katelynn Roach each won four events as the Spartans topped the Falcons in an interdivision meet at Adams.
Jarvie collected wins in the 100-yard freestyle, 200 freestyle and 200 freestyle while Roach picked up victories in the 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle for South Jefferson (3-1). The pair were part of the winning 400 freestyle for the Spartans.
Jade Dolan won the diving competition and 100 backstroke for South Lewis (1-3, 0-3).
LOWVILLE 57, INDIAN RIVER 43
Olivia King and Shelby Law were each three-time winners as the Red Raiders beat the Warriors in an interdivision meet at Lowville.
King was a winner in the 50-yard freestyle and 200 medley relay while Law placed first in the 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle relay for Lowville (2-0). The pair teamed up on the winning 200 freestyle relay for the Red Raiders.
Cadence Muchnikoff (diving), Victoria Noone (100 freestyle) and Lola Eggleston (500 freestyle) each won an event for Indian River (1-3).
