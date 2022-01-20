CICERO — Gabriel Whiting recorded the clinching victory in a 9-2 decision at 99 pounds as the top-seeded Indian River wrestling team captured the Section 3 Division I dual-meet championship with 41-21 triumph over Fulton on Thursday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Tommah Gummow (110), Jake Whitmore (215) and Davin Dewaine (285) all scored pins for the Warriors, who avenged a loss in the 2019 final against the Red Raiders. Alex Booth (132) and Gabe Lynch (160) earned technical falls for Indian River.
Brady Lynch (145) and Manny Gonzales (152) also picked up decision-victories, while Caleb Welser (132) won via major decision.
Indian River will now compete at the state dual-meet tournament Jan. 29 at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.
CARTHAGE 39, LOWVILLE 23
Kamdyn Dorchester won via fall in his match at 285 as the Comets topped the Red Raiders in a Frontier League interdivision meet at Lowville.
Corey Murphy (160) also took his match by pin for Carthage (10-3, 4-2).
Landon Moshier (145) and Sean Kelly (189) each won by pinfall for Lowville (1-6).
BOYS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 83, SOUTH JEFFERSON 70
Tucker Rosbrook scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Lions downed the Spartans in a FL “B” Division game at Adams.
Ryan Hiller contributed 19 points and totaled six rebounds and six assists for General Brown (8-3, 7-3). Aidan McManaman chipped in 17 points for the Lions, and Kacy Lennox finished with 11.
Curtis Staie scored 21 points to pace South Jefferson (6-6, 4-5), and Will Littell and Nolan Widrick contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively. Evan Widrick added 11 points for the Spartans.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 75, WATERTOWN 29
Adrien LaMora registered 23 points as the Warriors downed the Cyclones in an “A” Division game at Philadelphia.
Raven Marsell added 13 points for Indian River (13-2, 10-0).
Ariana Verdi and Mallory Peters each netted six points for Watertown (4-9, 3-6).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 51, BEAVER RIVER 46
Delaney Wiley scored 22 points as the Vikings outlasted the Beavers to win a “C” Division game at Clayton.
Abigail McCarthy added 10 points and grabbed five rebounds for the division-leading Vikings (9-1, 8-1) against the Beavers (3-10, 3-9).
SACKETS HARBOR 54, LAFARGEVILLE 17
Freshman Peyton Britton scored a game-high 30 points, including draining five three-point field goals, and totaled seven steals to spark the Patriots to a “D” Division win at LaFargeville.
Lily Green chipped in 13 points and recorded five rebounds and five assists for Sackets Harbor (5-7, 5-6) against LaFargeville (0-9, 0-8).
n Also on Thursday, Sandy Creek defeated South Lewis in a “C” Division game, 39-30.
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, GENERAL BROWN 1
Hayli McCarty notched 14 service points, seven digs, five aces and five kills as the Comets got a 25-14, 25-11, 22-25, 25-14 FL interdivision win over the Lions at Sandy Creek.
Maddy Lamica collected nine digs, eight kills and seven service points, while Mikayla Glazier handed out 18 assists for Sandy Creek (10-3, 9-3).
Maya Carroll generated 10 digs and Lauren Barrett netted nine service points for General Brown (0-12, 0-11).
S. JEFFERSON 3, WATERTOWN 0
The Spartans (6-5) completed a 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 interdivision sweep of the host Cyclones.
Julia Urf posted 11 kills and Olivia Urf tallied six kills and six assists for Watertown (5-9, 4-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.