CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands softball team refused to let another bases-loaded opportunity slip by.
Allie Swenson hit a two-run single to cap a four-run fourth inning as Thousand Islands rallied past South Jefferson, 5-3, in a matchup of Frontier League division leaders Thursday. Marena Grenier struck out seven in a complete-game five-hitter for the “C” Division-leading Vikings (9-0, 8-0).
Alayana Bush doubled and Remissa Stephens tripled for the “B” Division-leading Spartans (9-2, 8-1), who suffered their first league loss since falling to Carthage, 11-10, on June 3, 2021. Pitchers Emma Schaefer and Colleen Davis combined to only give up four hits to a balanced Thousand Islands’ lineup.
Both starting pitchers encountered trouble in the first inning as Bush rocketed a double to lead off the game. South Jeff pushed two runs across and managed to get out of a bases-loaded, no-out game in the bottom half of the first. The Spartans picked up another run in the third to make it a 3-0 lead, but the Vikings stopped the uprising.
“We had a bad first inning offensively and defensively, but we kept in the game and kept battling,” Thousand Islands coach Scott Lalonde said.
The Vikings scratched out a run in the bottom frame after a Delaney Wiley triple led off the inning. The reigning Times All-North FL MVP reached all four times she made a plate appearance.
“She’s really important to us because we’ve all been hitting the ball really well and Delaney is at the tip of it,” Swenson said.
Thousand Islands faced two outs and going down in order in the fourth before Lily Gray reached base on an error. Ninth-place hitter Mary Connerton then smacked a double to left field to spark the Vikings. Wiley and Jenna Pavlot each drew walks, with the latter’s making it 3-2, forcing in a run.
“That (Connerton) double fired us up and raised our spirits,” Swenson said.
Swenson then slapped a two-run single that put Thousand Islands on top for good. Swenson, who has played on varsity since her freshman year, has a penchant for coming up with key hits.
“She’s been swinging the bat well and she’s gotten better at not swinging at bad pitches,” Lalonde said. “When she hits the ball, she hits it hard.”
Grenier settled down after her initial struggles and allowed only three South Jeff runners on base after the third. She made adjustments after getting more comfortable.
“Once I learned the strike zone, I was able to use my change-up a bit more and move pitches in and out of the zone,” Grenier said.
The victory gives Thousand Islands leeway in a tight “C” Division where Sandy Creek and South Lewis are in a three-way fight for the crown that TI is defending. All three teams are in the top five of the Class C standings according Highschoolsports.com.
“It’s a big win with all that close competition with Sandy Creek and South Lewis,” Grenier said. “The win is definitely going to boost us for sectionals.
South Jeff is still one the top seeds in Class B, but the schedule gets tougher in the stretch drive. Randall said getting into competitive games will help his team going forward.
“I told the team we’ve got to feel some stress in these games,” Randall said. “You don’t win sectional games, 21-0.”
