CARTHAGE — Go Comets! Businesses in Carthage and West Carthage are showing their support for the Carthage Central High School varsity football team as the Comets prepare for the Class A semifinal game against Canandaigua Academy. The game is set for tonight at 8 p.m. at the Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
According to the Comets All-sports Booster Club Facebook page tickets to the game are $10.
There will be a team send off on Cole Road at 4:30 this afternoon.
The game will be broadcast on Spectrum, can be listened to online and will be streamed at the Whistle Stop Tavern in Great Bend, Carthage American Legion and at the Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 for members.
The winner of tonight’s game will play the winner of Rye (Section 1) and Cornwall Central (Section 9) next Friday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse for the state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.