SYRACUSE — The Belleville Henderson baseball team has benefitted from some late-inning magic in its run to the Section 3 Class D final. However, that magic wasn’t there in the championship game.

Oriskany pitcher Anthony Kernan gave up two hits and struck out nine in six innings as the No. 7 Redskins upset the top-seeded Panthers, 1-0, in the Class D final at Lazer Field on the campus of Onondaga Community College. Jack Tamburino slapped an RBI-single in the fourth inning for Oriskany (14-4), which avenged a 3-2 loss in last year’s Class D final to Morrisville-Eaton.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Reporter/Agate Person

A lifelong resident of Northern New York. Dan graduated from Lyme Central School and attended SUNY Oswego. He's worked in all forms of media, including radio and print. Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.