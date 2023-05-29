SYRACUSE — The Belleville Henderson baseball team has benefitted from some late-inning magic in its run to the Section 3 Class D final. However, that magic wasn’t there in the championship game.
Oriskany pitcher Anthony Kernan gave up two hits and struck out nine in six innings as the No. 7 Redskins upset the top-seeded Panthers, 1-0, in the Class D final at Lazer Field on the campus of Onondaga Community College. Jack Tamburino slapped an RBI-single in the fourth inning for Oriskany (14-4), which avenged a 3-2 loss in last year’s Class D final to Morrisville-Eaton.
“We were here last year and lost, which leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Oriskany manager Eric Enos said.
Brittan Cross was the hard-luck loser with his own two-hitter over six innings with 15 strikeouts for the Panthers (16-3), who had a 15-game winning-streak snapped. Chris Vaughn and Brandon Dodge each singled for Belleville Henderson, which hadn’t lost since a 4-2 defeat on April 20 versus Lyme. In that time, the Panthers exerted their dominance by a large margin.
“Our pitching and defense carried us really well,” Belleville Henderson manager Paul Gibbs said. “Since that loss to Lyme in the third game of the season, we scored 132 to runs to 17 coming into the championship game and we only gave up one this game.”
Belleville Henderson, making its first sectional final appearance since 1999, had reached the title game after a 1-0 walkoff win over eighth-seeded Brookfield on Thursday and a three-run sixth inning to top No. 4 Stockbridge Valley, 3-1, in a semifinal Saturday.
Dodge led off the bottom of the first Monday for Belleville Henderson with a single, but he was stranded on third at the end of the frame. Both Kernan and Cross limited baserunners for the majority of the game. Oriskany broke through for the only run of the game when Karsen Bates walked and then stole second with one out in the fourth inning. Tamburino’s single then pushed Bates across to give the Redskins a precious run.
“That hit felt amazing coming off the bat because all I was thinking about was what celebration I was going to do on the bases,” Tamburino said. “I was glad I was able to pick up my team and be the spark they needed.”
Oriskany had a chance to extend the lead in the inning, but Cross struck out David Cronauer to end the threat. Belleville Henderson’s junior pitcher kept his team in the game with a terrific performance.
“He’s been our main man all year and took on the big games for us,” Gibbs said. “I don’t think the nerves got to him, but the result was unfortunate.”
Vaughn’s single in the fourth produced the Panthers’ only baserunner in the second half of the game. Kernan kept the potent Belleville offense in check.
“It felt unreal to have that kind of performance like I was not even conscious,” Kernan said.
Dodge came in for Cross in the seventh and kept Oriskany off the scoreboard. The Redskins countered with Eddie Wright, who worked a perfect seventh to end the game, which is something he’s been proficient at this season.
“Eddie’s been big all year coming in and he’s pitched a lot of big games, Enos said.
The Panthers bring back most of their lineup for next season, including Cross and Dodge, along with a stronger younger group rising through the ranks. Gibbs believes that Belleville Henderson can win a title after a championship game loss, much like Oriskany did this season.
“We’re going to use this loss as motivation,” Gibbs said. “We’ve got all of our pitching coming back and we’ve got some kids that were injured and couldn’t play, so our goal is to come back.”
