ADAMS — Jack Buckingham and the South Jefferson baseball team continue to be both efficient and methodical on the mound and offensively so far this season.
Such was the case again Saturday as Buckingham tossed a two-hitter as the Spartans rolled to a 15-1 victory over Lowville in a Frontier League “B” Division game between the top two teams in the division.
“It’s definitely a big win, just kind of giving us confidence for the rest of the season,” Buckingham said.
Buckingham struck out seven and walked only one batter in five innings of work in a complete-game effort for the division-leading Spartans, who improve to 9-0, all in league play, as the game was shortened because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“Jack last year established himself as a pitcher that can keep you in ball games because he throws strikes,” South Jefferson coach Kyle Peters said. “And we play great defense behind him. So he pitched well today.”
A junior, Buckingham was backed by plenty of run support as South Jefferson scored seven runs in the first two innings and totaled 16 hits over its four innings at the plate — with seven of them extra-base hits — all on doubles.
All but one batter in the lineup collected at least one hit, with five of them totaling multiple hits.
Third baseman Zach Blevins led the way as he went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in three runs, and designated hitter Teague Quinn singled twice, doubled and knocked in a run in three trips to the plate.
“We hit the ball really well,” Buckingham said. “We hit well last year and lost a few guys, but we’re still hitting the ball well, our lineup is really strong top to bottom.”
Also for the Spartans, center fielder Corey Roberts doubled, singled and knocked in a run.
“We’re just really feeling it at the plate and we’re just trying to keep it rolling through the rest of the season,” Roberts said.
South Jefferson struck for three runs in the first inning, keyed by an RBI single from Aaron Briones-Cooper, to build a 3-0 lead.
The Spartans scored four more times in the second inning as Quinn hit a leadoff double, and after Nolan Widrick reached on bunt single, Quinn scored on an RBI groundout by Zachary Blevins. Roberts followed with a run-scoring double. After Peters reached on an outfield error to push across a run, Buckingham singled in a run for a 7-1 advantage.
The Spartans batted around in the fourth inning and scored eight runs, sparked by a two-run double from Briones-Cooper and RBI doubles from Blevins and Adam Denehy.
“We knew South Jefferson was solid one through nine and have many good pitchers,” Lowville coach Andy Capone said. “They are a legitimate contender to go deep in sectionals. They have solid, hungry baseball players. We hope to establish a team similar to them.”
Meanwhile, Buckingham cruised through the Lowville lineup, allowing only one earned run and one walk. He threw 54 pitches over the five innings, throwing 42 of them for strikes.
“With the defense we have, you can always feel confident that you can throw strikes,” Buckingham said. “And so any pitcher that we have on the mound, they are going to feel confident throwing strikes because our defense is going to make plays behind them. So I just got out there, did what I do and our defense working behind me.”
“Jack’s throwing really well,” Roberts said. “He had an 84 first-strike percentage and overall is just dealing.”
Max Makuch doubled in a run in the third inning to pace Lowville (6-4, 6-3).
“We are working on fundamentals because we are behind other baseball teams,” Capone said. “We will have ups and downs, we are trying to throw strikes and make routine defensive plays. When these things do not happen, we are a mediocre team. Our competitiveness was tested today and we did not respond.”
With the victory, the Spartans also won the first game of a three-game divisional series against the Red Raiders.
Lowville will host South Jefferson at 6 p.m. Monday before the series concludes at South Jefferson with a 5 p.m. start Wednesday.
Last year, the Spartans swept the three-game season series with the Red Raiders en route to winning the division title.
“For sure, it’s a three-game series and of course you want to get all three, but the first one’s big,” Buckingham said. “We’re rolling and we’re winning these games. ... We’re kind of hoping to take that in some of the bigger games later in the season. We definitely want to carry this through.”
Kyle Peters added: “It’s fun for the kids but we make sure that they take care of business as well. With the kids that we have this year, we’re very well balanced, we have a lot of interchangeable pieces and it all starts with our defense.”
