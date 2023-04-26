PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River High School baseball team took a critical step forward in their long-awaited bid to contend for the Frontier League “A” Division title Wednesday.

Sawyer Honeywell and Owen Frans delivered back-to-back key hits to seize control in the fourth inning, and fellow senior Logan Fults fended off a seventh-inning rally to lift the host Warriors to the 8-5 victory over the Watertown Cyclones.

