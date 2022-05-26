CHAUMONT — This time around, Derrike Goutremout and the Lyme baseball team didn’t disappoint in its Section 3 playoff opener.
A year after losing by a run in a home sectional game last season, Goutremout and his teammates weren’t about to let this opportunity slip away.
Goutremout scattered six hits, striking out 12, to record the win and senior Matt Kimball scored the winning run in the sixth inning as the top-seeded Indians edged eighth-seeded Hamilton, 3-2, on Thursday in a Class D quarterfinal at Lyme Central School.
Last year, Lyme was also the top seed in Class D, but was defeated by DeRuyter, also 3-2.
“That was huge, this was a big win for us,” Goutremout said. “(Last year) wasn’t going to happen again this year, we had a big chip on our shoulders and we knew what we had to do and get the job done.”
Lyme (17-2) advances to play No. 4 Morrisville-Eaton in a sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field in Utica.
“It was a little closer than we wanted it to be,” Kimball said. “But at the end of the day we still got the job done.”
Goutremout, who allowed two earned runs, didn’t walk a batter and totaled 97 pitches, with 72 for strikes, including 18 first-pitch strikes.
“I felt pretty good,” Goutremout said. “I started off today with my two-seam (fastball), I just moved that around pretty good around the plate along with curveballs. And about the middle of the game I switched it up to a slider, which was probably my best pitch this game.”
“It was stressful, especially when they tied it up,” Goutremout said. “But I knew we’ve been powerful with the bats all year, I just knew we could get it done.”
The Indians then manufactured a run in the bottom of the inning as Kimball hit a leadoff single to center field, stole second base and advanced to third as eighth-grader Alex Radley reached on a bloop single. Kimball then raced home to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch,
“My mindset walking up there was ‘I got to get on base no matter what,’ ” Kimball said. “So I did what I had to so and fortunately I had a (wild pitch) and got the run.”
Goutremout worked around a two-out base runner by striking out Luke Jackson on three pitches, sending him down swinging on a slider to secure the win.
“I was ready to go, the seventh inning was a big one and I had a lot of emotions right there,” Goutremout said.
“We knew it was going to be because we struggle with the slower pitchers,” Lyme coach Rob Goutremout said. “But we’re looking at better pitching coming from now on, we know we’re going to see faster (pitchers) and that’s what we want.”
Radley singled twice to pace a six-hit effort by Lyme, which built a 2-0 lead by scoring a run each in the first and second innings.
Shortstop Mike Flyzik tripled with one out in the first and came home when center fielder Logan MacPherson misplayed a fly ball hit by Dominick Sanford.
Radley then singled to left field to lead off the second and scored on a two-out single to center field by Goutremout.
“We knew we had to so something, we can’t always count on Derrike,” Rob Goutremout said. “He pitched a great game, but we can’t win just with Derrike. The guys can put a bunt down when we need it, they’ll make a play when we need it. Kimball is fearless playing third (base) and they’re not going to bunt with him there, so that’s a big game changer with us.”
Derrike Goutremout allowed at least one base runner in every inning but the fifth, but worked around trouble until the sixth. With one out, Colby Campbell and Thomas Simpson reached on back-to-back singles and Andres Cardelus-Watkins followed with two-out single to center field to plate both runners and tie the score for Hamilton (10-7).
Goutremout outdueled Simpson, who allowed six hits, issued a pair of walks, and struck out five in taking the loss.
Goutremout (5-1) leads a well-balanced pitching staff, along with fellow starters Flyzik (4-0) and Evan Froelich (4-1).
“This win was very refreshing,” Rob Goutremout said. “I would say we have three aces, most people probably don’t have that many, so we’ve got a backup (plan) if there’s any issues and Matt’s caught real well this year and if we need him, he can catch.”
Goutremout, Kimball, Flyzik and Sanford, all seniors, played on the 2019 Lyme team that reached the sectional final.
The Indians have now taken the next step in another potential run to the Section 3 title game and perhaps even further.
“It feels even better because myself and Dom, Mike and Derrike are seniors, so it’s nice to get this one,” Kimball said. “But the job’s not done.”
“We’re definitely aiming for that,” Derrike Goutremout added.
