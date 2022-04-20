SACKETS HARBOR — With his team having not played in nearly two weeks, Lyme’s Mike Flyzik was more than ready to return in style on Wednesday.
Following a 13-day layoff because of two rainouts as well as spring break, Flyzik felt fine and delivered both on the mound and at the plate.
Flyzik fired a one-hitter, striking out 15 and received ample offensive support as the Indians recorded a 13-1 rout of Sackets Harbor in just their second Frontier League “D” Division game on a chilly, but sunny afternoon.
“It was a long time, but it was a good break, because it was a tough loss (in the opener) and we came back fired up,” Flyzik said.
One of four seniors on the team, Flyzik gutted out a complete-game effort as he totaled 101 pitches, with 68 of them for strikes, allowing just a single and issuing four walks, for Lyme (1-1), which is the reigning division champion.
“I felt good, it was the first time I was out on the mound this season starting,” Flyzik said. “I felt good and I had a stellar defense behind me and that makes it even easier.”
Flyzik, who also delivered 20 first-pitch strikes, struck out the side in the first, second and fourth innings.
“Everything was working, the curveball was just nastiness, getting a lot of people on swings and misses,” Flyzik said. “I’ve got that, a fastball and a slider.”
Flyzik and the Indians bounced back after losing their season opener, 4-3, in eight innings to Belleville Henderson on April 6.
“It feels good to finally get that first win, the first one was tough, it was a close game against our rivals,” Flyzik said. “But we got that monkey off our back and we’re going to start rolling.”
“We’ve been working on his curveball and Derrike (Goutremout’s) curveball and we’ve got them both going pretty good right now, I think that’s a tough pitch to hit,” Lyme coach Rob Goutremout said. “Mike’s effort was good, he’s down on velocity right now, but it will come back. It’s still cold, so it’s going to come back to where it was and he’ll be that much better.”
Flyzik also helped his cause as he reached base four times, two of them on hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs on the afternoon against Sackets Harbor (3-1).
“Mike is just a really good pitcher, there’s no doubt about that,” Sackets Harbor coach Jarred Brown said of Flyzik, who has committed to attend St. Lawrence University.
First baseman Dominick Sanford went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs, and Derrike Goutremout, Lyme’s other standout senior pitcher, singled twice and knocked in three runs.
“It was a little bit of a slow start, but we came alive,” Flyzik said.
After being shut down by the Patriots’ Tyler Green and facing a 1-0 deficit, the Indians broke through in the fourth inning as Sanford and Matt Kimball singled and sophomore Jon LaFontaine followed with a two-run single to left field to take the lead.
“It was pretty rough having a long break,” LaFontaine, a second baseman, said. “I think we responded well, we kind of woke up in the fourth inning and started hitting.”
“Jonny, this is really big for him, that was a really big hit to get us going,” Goutremout said.
Lyme struck for three more runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth.
“We played well until like the fourth inning when we were up 1-0 and then our errors happened, and more errors happened, and all the runs started coming in,” Brown said. “And they also hit the ball well and put the ball in play.”
In the fifth, Evan Froelich drew leadoff walk and Goutremout reached on an infield single and both scored on errors for a 4-1 lead, and Kimball followed with an RBI groundout.
Derek Radley delivered an RBI single in the sixth, Denilson DaSilva scored on a wild pitch and after Flyzik’s RBI flyout to left field, Sanford delivered an RBI single to left for a 9-1 advantage.
Lyme’s offense capped its day with four more runs in the seventh, as after it loaded the bases, Goutremout reached on an RBI infield single, and after a run scored on an error, Flyzik belted a two-run triple to center field for a 13-1 lead.
“For sure, we came back strong this year,” Flyzik said. “Going out in the first round of sectionals was tough, but we put a little chip on our shoulder and we’re ready to go.”
“We lost Tyler Wilson from last year, he was one of our bigger at bats,” Goutremout said. “Now everybody’s bigger and stronger, and we can hit hard when they’re on.”
Earlier, Sackets Harbor grabbed a 1-0 advantage in the second inning as Gannon Brunet reached on an error to lead off the frame and scored when Ethan Tracy reached on a fielder’s choice.
Green allowed five runs on five hits in five innings of work in taking the loss, striking out six. The Patriots also didn’t provide much support by committing eight errors.
Sackets Harbor, which had gotten off to a 3-0 start by defeating Copenhagen three times the week before spring break, will get another crack at Lyme two more times this week.
With teams throughout the league again playing division rivals in a three-game weekly series this season, the Patriots will play at Lyme at 4:30 p.m. today before hosting the Indians again at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“Tyler threw a solid game against Copenhagen and he threw a solid game today,” Brown said. “We had a target on our back before this game and I told them we still have a target on our back. I think we played well, it’s just the errors really hurt us a lot.”
