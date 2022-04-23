PHILADELPHIA — Credit Mason Moser and his Carthage baseball teammates with a much-needed, bounce-back win against Indian River on Saturday.
Usually the team’s starting catcher, Moser made his first start of the year on the mound, scattering four hits in leading the Comets to a 12-2 victory over the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division game on a cool and brisk day.
The victory came less than 24 hours after Indian River rallied to defeat Carthage 6-5 in walkoff fashion in the seventh inning Friday.
“It’s a great bounce-back, we work hard and have fun,” Moser said. “And this is what happens when you work hard.”
Moser, a junior, struck out six and walked two, in a game shortened to six innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
“He’s so important behind the plate as a catcher that it’s scary to bring him out on the mound,” Carthage coach Joe Sech said. “But Garrett Decillis, our senior, did an awesome job behind the plate today. It was a good day, it was a good team effort.”
With the triumph, the Comets improved to 4-3 on the season, including 3-2 in the league, and also won the three-game series with the Warriors for the week.
“(Friday) night we lost a heartbreaker, the kids are resilient, the kids showed up,” Sech said. “Batting practice was at 9:15 this morning, the bus left at 9:45 — the kids, they’re more resilient than coaches, I can tell you that.”
Moser got the start after the staff’s No. 1 pitcher Aaron Luther nearly went the distance in the team’s 9-1 win over Indian River on Tuesday and wasn’t available to pitch in the series finale.
“I felt good, I had my team at my back, I knew they would pick me up if I did something,” Moser said. “Just trusting my defense and just keep throwing strikes.”
“It builds his confidence, he was mixing it up,” Sech said. “And it adds another arm to our group that we weren’t sure if we had or not, and we do.”
Moser, who also doubled and singled, received plenty of offensive support as brother Ethan Moser, as well as Alex Mono, Thomas Storms, Shay Sinitere and Blake Widrick each generated a pair of hits.
“We just seemed to hit the ball right at their guys (on Friday), we left 10 runners on and we had two runners on with no outs and did not score,” Sech said. “So this was nice to see. This was a tough series, I’d much rather have this game than have practice after that loss last night. To come back and here’s your chance.”
Widrick, hitting at the bottom of the lineup, reached base three times, including a pair of bunt singles, and scored three runs.
“It was a tough one,” Widrick said of Friday’s game. “We just had to bounce back and needed to get used to their pitching.”
After the Comets scored an unearned run in the first inning, as Ethan Moser reached on an error and scored on RBI single from Mono, they struck for four runs in the second inning.
Carthage quickly loaded the bases on a pair of bunt singles by Decillis and Widrick, which were sandwiched around an infield error, and Mason Moser followed with an RBI single to center field. Luther walked with the bases loaded to push across another run, and Storms followed with a two-run single.
The Comets led 6-0 in the third as Widrick walked to lead off the inning and came home on another bases-loaded walk by Luther.
After Indian River scratched across a run in the bottom of the inning, as Sawyer Honeywell walked and scored on an infield error, Carthage led 7-1 in the fifth as Widrick reached on another bunt single and scored on Mason Moser’s RBI double.
The Comets then struck for five runs in the sixth inning — highlighted by an RBI single from Decillis, and Ethan Moser singled and scored on a wild pitch.
“A tough one,” Indian River coach Austin Kenyon said. “We’re battling a little bit of an injury bug here today, our No. 1 and our No. 2 (pitchers) are both hurt. So it can get out of hand quick when that happens.”
Reshawn Prince delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom of the inning for Indian River (1-4) to complete the scoring.
Meanwhile. Mason Moser retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings before finishing off the win in the sixth.
“He throws a pretty good knuckleball,” Kenyon said of Mason Moser. “He got a couple of our kids doing the whole falling forward and trying not to swing because its going 45 miles an hour, so his offspeed stuff is pretty good.”
Carthage won the first game of the series, 9-1, on Tuesday, before the Indian River rallied to win the second game by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped by a two-run double from Nathan Rush with his team down to its last strike.
The victory is believed to be the Warriors’ first win over Carthage in baseball in a decade, according to Kenyon.
“It was a good win, we’ve been competitive all year, the scores haven’t necessarily looked that way,” Kenyon said of Friday’s effort. “But we’re hanging with teams and it looks better, so I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
With the two wins this week, Carthage continues to lead in the “A” Division after winning the division title last spring.
“We’re off to a good start, but we’re even, we haven’t won two games in a row and we haven’t lost two games in a row,” Sech said. “We’ve got South Jeff, Adirondack and General Brown next week, so we’ll see.”
