BEAVER FALLS — Facing arguably his toughest opponent in the league so far this season, Jonah Shearer didn’t disappoint Tuesday.
In a meeting of the last two undefeated baseball teams in the Frontier League this season, Shearer grinded out a win on the mound and also sparked his team batting from the leadoff spot to pace Beaver River to a 7-3 triumph over South Jefferson in a division crossover game at Beaver River Central School.
“That one felt good,” Shearer said. “We knew they were going to be a tough game, but we came with confidence and we executed how we knew we can.”
With the win, the Beavers, who had already clinched the league’s “C” Division title, improved to 14-0 on the season.
“That was our first super-competitive game ... we knew it was going to be a dogfight the whole way,” Shearer said.
Shearer, who came into the day having allowed only one earned run in five starts this season, scattered six hits against the Spartans, allowing only two earned runs, as he struck out six and walked only one.
“My change-up was working really well today,” said Shearer, who improved to 6-0 on the season after entering Tuesday’s game with a 0.21 earned-run average. “And then my fastball, they were squaring up pretty well, my offspeed (pitches) carried me a lot tonight.”
“He was great today,” Beaver River coach Mike Kogut said of Shearer, a senior right-hander who totaled 101 pitches on the day, throwing 72 of them for strikes. “He commanded three pitches, he threw them all to keep them off-balance at different times in the count, he wasn’t afraid to pitch to contact and let the defense play. In the biggest moments, he got the batter out and took care of business.”
Shearer, batting leadoff for the first time this season, also reached base in all four trips to the plate, as he doubled, singled twice and scored three runs.
“They can definitely hit the ball, they’re the best-hitting team we’ve seen so far,” Shearer said of South Jefferson. “Early momentum is huge in games like that.”
The Beavers also provided Shearer with enough offensive support as third baseman Jake Boliver doubled, singled and drove in four runs and shortstop Brayden Campeau tripled in a run.
Shortstop Evan Widrick and designated hitter Josh Matteson each doubled to pace South Jefferson (12-1).
Beaver River led 1-0 on Cooper Joslin’s RBI single in the second inning and led 3-0 in the third as Boliver doubled and later scored by charging home on a suicide squeeze bunt by Brandon Atwood.
“It’s good, I’ve been kind of slumping lately, but it’s good to get back to myself and provide for the team,” Boliver said. “The (suicide) squeeze was big, not too many teams can do that, you’ve just got to trust the guy batting to get the bunt down, or else you’re dead in the water.”
The Spartans then began to chip away at the Beavers’ lead as Kaleb Peters singled in a run in the fourth, Matteson doubled in a run in the fifth and Widrick doubled and scored on an infield groundout by Widrick in the sixth, but Shearer worked out of trouble in all three innings.
Meanwhile, Campeau delivered his RBI triple and Boliver recorded an RBI flyout to center field in the fifth. Boliver stroked a two-run single to right in the seventh for a 7-3 Beaver River lead.
Shearer then pitched around Teague Quinn’s single in the seventh, as he recorded a strikeout and then a groundout to end the game.
“Clearly you have a diamond in the rough when it comes to him landing on your doorstep,” South Jefferson coach Kyle Peters said of Shearer. “And every time he was at the plate, he got on, which is also tough.”
Beaver River, which swept three-game season series this year against divisional opponents South Lewis, Alexandria and Sandy Creek, also won the division last season. Then, propelled by Shearer, the Beavers went on to win a Section 3 title, which is once again their long-term objective.
“We have confidence, but it’s baseball, we’re not going to take anything lightly,” Shearer said.
Heading into Tuesday, South Jefferson, which the second-ranked team among Class B teams in Section 3, had already wrapped up the league’s “B” Division crown, winning the title for the fifth straight season.
“Any time we play them, their coach does a very good job with his kids,” Kyle Peters said of Beaver River. “They put the bat on the ball and we didn’t come to play our best game defensively by any stretch of the imagination. And the thing with this group of kids who are all pretty much juniors, is they’ve always been predicated on their defense and their hitting, but we didn’t make those plays that we needed to make.”
