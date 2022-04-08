Logan Watson and Brody Brown combined on a one-hitter as Lowville’s baseball team blanked Indian River, 4-0, on Friday in a Frontier League division crossover game.
Max Makuch went 2-for-2, including a pair of RBI singles, with one coming in the Red Raiders’ three-run first inning and the other in the sixth. Sam Beyer went 2-for-2 and scored a run.
Watson and Brown combined to strike out 13 batters, totaling seven and six, respectively, for Lowville (2-1) against Indian River (0-2).
