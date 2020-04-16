At noon Thursday, the New York State Sportswriter’s Association released its small schools All State team. Twenty-nine Class B, C and D players from the Frontier League and Section 10 were named to the team.
Chateaugay’s Jonah McDonald was named the Class D player of the year after he averaged 30.9 points for a Chateaugay team that was ranked No. 1 in the state for much of the season.
Lyme senior, Isaiah Wilson, was also named to the Class D first team while Lowville’s Aidan Macaulay — the Times 2020 Frontier League All North MVP — was named to the Class B first team.
Macaulay’s teammates Chad Bach, Aidan Zehr and Gavin Macaulay were named to the Class B second, seventh and eighth team respectively. OFA’s Mesean Johnson — the Times 2020 Section 10 All North MVP — was named to the third team, his teammates Jackson Jones and Trent Sargent were named to the fourth team and honorable mention list respectively.
General Brown’s De’Shaun Thorigal-Brown and Canton’s Andy Downs were both named to the Class B honorable mention list.
Along with McDonald, Chateaugay’s Walker Martin was named to the All State honorable mention list.
Kyle Gaumes joins Wilson on the Class D team as a third teamer while fellow Lyme junior, Tyler Wilson was named to the honorable mention list.
Also on the Class D team was LaFargeville’s Jarett Beach (seventh team), Copenhagen’s Keegan Morrow and Cody Powis (honorable mention), Harrisville’s Jadon Smith (second team) and Nathan Schmitt (honorable mention), Hermon-DeKalb’s Jaydion Carrow (sixth team) and Zach Denesha (honorable mention) and Hammond’s Nate Jewett (honorable mention).
In Class C, Madrid Waddington landed two players on the team with Brennan Harmer making second team after averaging 17.5 points per game and Trent Lashua landing on the seventh team. Brushton-Moira’s Logan Bassett and Norwood-Norfolk’s Cole Perretta were named to the honorable mention list, rounding out Section 10’s Class C All State players.
From the Frontier League, South Lewis’ Ian Anderson was named to the Class C seventh team, Thousand Island’s Joey Melfi was named to the ninth team and Beaver River’s Zach Mast was named to the honorable mention list.
The All State large school team (Class AA and Class A) will be announced next Thursday.
