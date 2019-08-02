High school basketball
JOHNSON CITY — The Thousand Islands’ Kennady Amo and the Central Region girls team started off its tournament on the right foot with a 79-63 victory over the Buffalo Region in the Basketball Coaches Association of New York Summer Showcase on Friday at Johnstown High School.
Central, which finished second last year, will play twice today. Central will take on Capital Region at 9 a.m. and then Southern Tier at 5:30 p.m. There was no report on Southern Tier vs. the North Country team that is comprised of players from Section 7 and 10. North Country will take on Buffalo at 10:30 a.m. and Suffolk at 5:30 p.m.
The Central boys, who feature Lowville twin brothers Gavin and Aidan Macaulay, lost a close 87-86 game to Mid-Hudson. Central will face North Country, which lost 83-47 to Suffolk, at 9 a.m. and Suffolk at 4 p.m. North Country will play Mid-Hudson at 4 p.m.
The semifinals and finals will be played Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.