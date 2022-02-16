The Copenhagen girls basketball team achieved the top seed in the Section 3 Class D tournament as brackets were released Wednesday.
Copenhagen (18-2) will play the winner of the game between No. 8 New York Mills and ninth-seeded Alexandria (9-11), who play at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Indian River (Class A), General Brown (Class B) and Thousand Islands (Class C) all received No. 2 seeds in their respective girls tournaments.
Indian River (18-2) will await the winner of No. 10 Watertown (5-15) and seventh-seeded New Hartford. General Brown (18-2) awaits the winner of No. 18 Lowville (9-10) and No. 15 Chittenango. Thousand Islands (16-3) will host the winner of No. 18 Sauquoit Valley and No. 15 Cato-Meridian in the second round.
In the boys brackets, Lowville in Class B and Sackets Harbor in Class D both received the No. 2 seed in their respective tournaments.
Lowville (19-1) will host the winner of No. 18 Cazenovia and No. 15 Holland Patent in a second-round game slated for Saturday. Sackets Harbor (19-1) takes on the winner of No. 18 Remsen and No. 15 Old Forge in the second round at noon Saturday in Sackets.
Fourth-seeded Watertown (11-7) faces Frontier League “A” Division rival and No. 13 seed Carthage (8-12) in a Class A first-round game. The winner will play the winner of No. 12 Central Square and fifth-seeded Bishop Grimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.