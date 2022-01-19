BELLEVILLE — Dominick Sprague continues to display experience and success beyond his years for Belleville Henderson’s boys basketball team.
Sprague, only an eighth grader, scored a game-high 23 points, including several key baskets down the stretch to help spark the Panthers to a 60-44 victory over South Lewis on Tuesday night in a Frontier League division crossover game.
“We’re doing pretty good,” Sprague said. “We need to start focusing, though, and stay strong together because sometimes we don’t practice as well as we should. But I think as the season progresses we’ll be good and be right there.”
Junior Jacob Fargo contributed 18 points for Belleville Henderson, which improves to 10-2, including 9-1 in the league.
“I think it was a great win, we really came together at the end,” Fargo said. “We let it slip a little bit in the second quarter, but we got some momentum plays going and came together as a team for a good win.”
Both Fargo and Sprague helped guide the Panthers to a hot start against the Falcons as well as combining to help put “C” Division leader South Lewis away in the second half.
“It was definitely a big win for us,” Belleville Henderson coach Jude Fusilli said. “That was something that we needed to work on was keeping our lead, closing it out and taking care of the basketball — and I think we did that well.”
The duo combined to score 19 of Belleville Henderson’s 31 points in the second half, with Fargo scoring 10 of them and Sprague nine.
“He’s definitely very talented,” Belleville Henderson coach Jude Fusilli said of Sprague. “He’s a player that all the guys like to be around and shows a lot of leadership for his age.”
“All we needed was some big momentum plays from guys like me, Dom, Kyle anyone really can do it,” Fargo said. “And once we get it going, it really gets the guys going.”
After the Panthers led 29-21 at halftime, the Falcons drew within five points at 34-29 on a short jumper from Aidan McGuire in the third quarter.
But Belleville Henderson responded with an 8-0 run, sparked by a fast-break layup by Sprague, two jump shots from Fargo and two free throws from Kyle Moyer to carry a 42-30 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“Jake’s one of the better shooters in the league,” Fusilli said of Fargo. “When he gets going it definitely helps us as a team because it stretches the defense out when we have multiple guys that can knock down 3-point shots. I still would like to say that we’re deep with big (shooters), so that really helps us out.”
South Lewis would get no closer than 10 points the rest of the way as Sprague scored six of his points in the final period, including a 3-pointer in the final two minutes.
“In the second quarter we kind of let them come back,” Fusilli said. “But then we talked to the guys and we figured out that in the first four minutes of that third quarter we had to set the tempo and regain our lead and take care of the ball.”
The Panthers were also successful in handling the Falcons’ size advantage inside.
“We did a good job on the glass against those big guys,” Fusilli said. “We weren’t going to back down, we went right at them and that was our game plan on the offensive end. We just had to keep going up strong no matter what.”
Earlier, Fargo scored seven of Belleville Henderson’s first 11 points of the game en route to building a 19-7 lead through the first quarter.
“I think in the second half it was our energy and the way capitalized on the rebounds,” Sprague said.
Sprague, who scored seven of his points in the opening period, would score eight more in the second quarter.
“Belleville (Henderson) is very athletic and played very hard,” South Lewis coach Ted McCall said. “Their guards up top on defense forced several turnovers that led to easy baskets.”
Senior Parker Kristoff scored 17 points to lead South Lewis (8-4, 8-3) and McGuire contributed 13 points.
“We need to keep our composure in hostile environments and stay disciplined,” McCall said.
With the victory, Belleville Henderson also gained ground on “D” Division leader and unbeaten Sackets Harbor.
“We’re a very talented team, this is the most talented team I’ve ever been on,” said Fargo, who has played on the varsity team since he was a freshman. “I’ve seen our potential from my ninth grade year and last year it was kind of tough with the COVID year. But we really put it together this year and Dom’s a great addition.”
“I think we’re steadily improving and progressing as a team,” said Sprague, who transferred from Sackets Harbor to Belleville Henderson prior to the school year. “But I don’t think there’s anything stopping us. I mean if we stay focused as a team, we’re golden.”
The Panthers, who have won seven straight games after losing their first meeting this season with the Patriots, 61-60, back on Dec. 11, will host Sackets Harbor at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
“We definitely have a lot of work to do,” said Fusilli, who is in his second season as Belleville Henderson’s head coach. “We know what we’re capable of and we know where we’re at, from the beginning of the year on, we’re just trying to get better each day so that we’re ready for the Frontier League playoffs and sectional playoffs.”
