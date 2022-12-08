of the league. “The biggest contenders will be us and Lowville, probably. And South Jefferson as well.”
This season, Rosbrook has high expectations for General Brown, which enters the season as one of the most experienced teams in the league.
“We have good expectations,” Rosbrook said. “We always have to work, we don’t know where we are right now without those football guys, but once they get back on Monday it will be a whole different story.”
Rosbrook also hopes to play basketball in college and he’s currently considering both SUNY Oswego and Nazareth College as option.
“Next summer going into college, I’m definitely going to have to get even stronger,” Rosbrook said. “That’s one of my biggest things to work on then. I know I’m going to be able to score, I can always get to the basket, but being able to body up with those guys is going to be a big thing at the college level.”
