WATERTOWN — The Heuvelton girls basketball team has been getting plenty of winning done the last three days.
Katie Cunningham scored 19 points and Rylin McAllister added 18 points as Heuvelton beat defending state Class D champion Copenhagen, 55-43, in the Jefferson Holiday Battle on Wednesday afternoon at Jefferson Community College.
The game was a rematch of the NYSPHSAA Class D quarterfinal matchup that Copenhagen won, 45-34, on March 12 at the same venue.
“That was our big goal to beat Copenhagen,” McAllister said. “This win is going to help us out because our league is pretty competitive.”
Heuvelton (6-3) played its third game in three straight days after the Cindy Brady Tournament was disrupted by the weekend’s winter storm. The opening round was slated to take place last Friday with the finals on Monday. However, the tournament was compressed into two days, which is not what Bulldogs coach Rob Powers drew up.
“We’ll definitely take the wins,” Powers said. “We struggled in the first half because Coach (Natalie) Scott’s teams are well prepared, but we really came together in the second half.”
Copenhagen (6-2), which was led Aubree Smykla with 15 points and Madison Cheek with nine points, dealt with the opposite problem as it had only practiced once in six days. The snowstorm prevented the Golden Knights from practicing and it showed in stretches. Copenhagen hadn’t played since Dec. 22 when it beat Lowville, 52-36.
“We lost gas and we’ve practiced once since last week,” Copenhagen head coach Natalie Scott said. “I think Heuvelton playing all those games helped them in the end.”
The Bulldogs got out to a 6-0 lead after a pair of 3-pointers before the Golden Knights got into the game and tied it up after a sluggish start. Both teams seemed tentative at the start of the game
Heuvelton then ended the quarter on an 11-2 run to end the first up by nine.
“We just to come into every game our hardest with a lot of intensity,” Cunningham said.
The Bulldogs were up 19-8 before the Golden Knights rallied thanks to some changes on defense. Copenhagen managed to tie the game and 22 and the two teams traded baskets before Heuvelton got some timely shooting at the start of the fourth quarter. Those baskets allowed the Bulldogs an opportunity to pull away.
“Foul shots can seal a game and that’s what we had to do,” Cunningham said.
Heuvelton put the clamps down on defense late in the fourth quarter to pull away. The Bulldogs used made some tweaks to their defense to force the Golden Knights into mistakes like bad shots and passes.
“We extend our press out to a full-court press and stopped switching on the offensive players,” Powers said. “Everyone buckled down, but it took us three quarters to wake up.”
McAllister and the rest of the Bulldogs were happy when Powers announced there would be no practice today. It’s a chance to relax before the Northern Athletic Conference’s West Division slate picks up again after the New Year.
“It feels pretty good to not have practice tomorrow because we’ve had a long week of practices and games,” McAllister said.
Copenhagen is still young in certain spots of the lineup and will look to use its seniors to bounce back. Scott pointed out the play of Smykla in the loss.
“She willed her way to score,” Scott said. “She was taking it one-on-one to the basket.”
