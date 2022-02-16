LOWVILLE — Back when he was a freshman, Brody Brown first played for Lowville’s boys basketball team when it claimed its second consecutive Section 3 title two seasons ago.
Brown, who played periodically after being called up from the junior varsity team that campaign, has continued to evolve as a player ever since at point guard.
Now Brown and his Red Raiders teammates are blazing their own trail of success with the Section 3 playoffs approaching.
“I got pulled up like four or five games into that season and then we went on to win a sectional championship against Solvay, that was my freshman year,” Brown said. “The Macaulays (Aidan and Gavin) and Chad (Bach), I loved playing with those guys. It’s good to be a part of that culture and atmosphere because they had everybody rooting for them and now we’re stepping up to the plate and seeing what we can do.”
Brown continues to pace a balanced effort by Lowville (19-1), which is ranked No. 18 in the state in Class B.
“I play point, just try to get teammates involved and make them better and do everything we can,” said Brown, who stands at 6-foot-3. “But I like to move around, like high post, even play on the wings sometimes, because Dalton (Myers) and Ryan (Young) can run the point if they need to, so it’s good to keep everything moving around and keep the offense flowing.”
The Red Raiders opened their postseason by claiming the Frontier League’s “B” Division championship for the fourth consecutive time.
Now seeded second in Section 3’s Class B field, Lowville will host a first-round game Saturday at a time to be announced against either 18th-seeded Cazenovia or 15th-seeded Holland Patent.
“It’s the best, other than actual sectional play, the time before sectionals is the best, just figuring everything out and where you’re going to stand,” Brown said. “And just knowing that you’re going to go at it with teams.”
Along with Brown, Lowville as a whole has continued to develop as a team.
“These guys are a little bit different, they’re just such tough kids,” Lowville coach Zach Shambo said. “They want to win obviously and they rely on the defense. They know defense is where we want to kind of hang our hat on with the press to kind of disrupt some things.
And I think they’re kind of finding their identity on offense and I think that’s kind of been our whole process all year long is figuring out who we are and what we do well and how we’re going to keep doing it well.”
Brown leads the Red Raiders in scoring with an average of 17.6 points a game, but he also stands second in rebounds (88), while leading the team in assists (99), steals (50) and blocked shots (32).
“He kind of really does it all,” Shambo said of Brown. “He got a little taller than I thought he was going to be, he’s really grown up here and I think his confidence is at an all-time high right now and we need him to, he does a lot of good stuff for us.”
“He’s a good leader, he really keeps us together and is solid, helping us do what we need to do to get it done,” senior Ryan Young said of Brown. “He’s a good facilitator for us out on the court, he does a lot of things for us.”
Lowville again features a balanced offense as fellow junior Dalton Myers is averaging 15.6 points per game, followed by senior Elijah Englehart (12.6) and Young (8.2) isn’t too far behind on the stat sheet.
“It’s definitely gotten better since the beginning of the year,” Brown said of Lowville’s offense. “Our zone offense wasn’t the best, but we have brought it to where we want it to be and obviously we want to keep improving, but we do have it where it can be successful and where we can do good things with it.”
“I think some guys have stepped up, Elijah Englehart has really stepped up and Ryan Young has really stepped up and Dalton Myers has stepped up,” Shambo said. “Brody’s been the one constant these last couple years and he’s still here, we pretty much know what he’s going to do as a point guard. But these other guys who are just stepping up have had great seasons for us.
“I’m happy for all of them, they’ve earned this.”
The Red Raiders finished off their league campaign with a 53-47 victory over General Brown last Thursday in the “B” Division final for their third win in as many games against the Lions this season.
“It was good, that’s always an accomplishment, it’s what we want to do,” Brown said of winning the “B” Division title. “And against General Brown it makes it more fun because we play them a lot. That’s good accomplishment for our team showing we can beat them again and beat them a third time.”
Brown led the way by scoring 18 points, while Englehart contributed 17 points and Dalton Myers finished with 12.
“He’s been a point guard forever,” Shambo said. “For a couple years there on varsity when we had the Macaulays and Chad, he was kind of an off guard. But growing up he’s always been the point guard and with these guys growing up together, he’s always been their point guard. They play off of him really well, he finds them well, he’s a great passer.
“They run the floor well for him because they know he’s a good passer, they know he’s going to give it up as opposed to somebody’s who goes out there trying to score 30.”
