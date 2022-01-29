BELLEVILLE — Score round two for Dominick Sprague and his Belleville Henderson teammates in what is developing into an intense rivalry with Sackets Harbor.
Sprague scored 25 points, including 11 in the pivotal fourth quarter, as the Panthers outlasted Sackets Harbor for a 65-63 triumph on Friday night in a Frontier League “D” Division boys basketball showdown.
Only an eighth-grader, Sprague also converted on seven of eight free-throw attempts in the final period to boost Belleville Henderson.
Junior Jacob Fargo contributed 22 points for the Panthers, who improved to 13-2, 11-1 in the league.
“It’s amazing,” Sprague said of the win. “Sackets is always tough competition, but we fought, we kept playing and we just played together as one — and we just did our job and got it done.”
Belleville Henderson dealt division-leading Sackets Harbor (15-1, 12-1) its first loss of the season in a meeting between two state-ranked teams.
“This is great for us,” Sprague said. “That set the tone for us, now we’re on that roll and we’re just ready. We just more and we want to play and keep going.”
The Panthers avenged a 61-60 loss at Sackets Harbor on Dec. 11, in which they squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.
“It was wild, we expected it to be wild,” Belleville Henderson coach Jude Fusilli said. “Last game we lost by one point and we had I think an 11-point lead with about 2 1/2 minutes left and we kind of blew it. So we knew and that’s what we’ve been focusing on is trying to close out games.”
This time, the Panthers led 47-43 through three quarters and led by as many as nine points in the final period,
but the Patriots responded with an 8-0 run to draw within 54-53 on steal and layup by Marcus Castine with 3:37 left in regulation.
Freshman Austin Griner scored a game-high 30 points, including eight 3-pointers, to pace the Patriots and Green, who leads the Frontier League in scoring, finished with 26 points.
But Fargo followed with a 3-pointer for a 57-53 Belleville Henderson edge.
“We’re resilient,” Fargo said. “It shows what we’re made up, we’re sticking together, we’re a family, we’re out there to win and we’re not accepting anything less.”
Sprague later force a turnover and hit a layup with 57.1 seconds left for a 60-55 lead and made four consecutive free throws, including two with 10.5 seconds left for a 64-60 lead.
After Green made two free throws with 6.4 seconds left, Fargo followed with a free throw for a 65-62 lead.
“Down the stretch, we definitely took care of the ball a lot better and we made our free throws,” Fusilli said. “I think those two teams stood out.”
Green was then fouled with one second left while attempting 3-pointer. After making the first free throw, he missed the second, and after missing the third attempt on purpose, Sackets Harbor grabbed the rebound but was unable to tie the game.
“My kids have no quit in them,” Sackets Harbor coach Jeff Robbins said. “It’s not always pretty, but they just play so hard. I couldn’t be more proud of them whether we win, whether we lose, they’re great kids.”
“I think the offensive and defensive rebounding we controlled really well,” Sprague said. “And we stuck to our defensive plan, we executed it and played really good defense.”
The two teams combined to drain 21 3-pointers, with Sackets Harbor making 11. Fargo finished with five treys and Sprague contributed four.
“That’s a good team,” Robbins said of Belleville Henderson. “The last game was a good game, this was kind of similar, almost identical, they just made one more play then us, but I’m really proud of our guys.”
“It’s sweet, I’ve been waiting for this since I was young,” Fargo said of the win. “And to finally have it with this group of guys, I’m never going to forget it.”
Belleville Henderson also pulled within a half game of Sackets Harbor, which entered ranked 11th in the state in Class D.
“We’re definitely excited, especially for the seniors to do it on senior night,” said Fusilli, whose team is ranked No. 19 in the state in Class D. “Especially where they started when they were freshmen, with their record then. ... You have to give credit when credit is due, they put in the work to turn this around.”
There is a potential of a third meeting between the two teams in the Frontier League playoffs in the second week of February.
“I just think defensively we can play better,” Robbins said. “They’re a good defensive team, they made some tough shots and I think they made all their free throws. So credit to them, they stepped up and did those things.”
“I think we’re more together now,” Fargo added. “We’ve always been a family, but we’ve become real close these last couple weeks, these last couple games.”
