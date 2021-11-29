ADAMS — Jackie Piddock’s sophomore season as well as that of her teammates at South Jefferson’s came to an abrupt halt, leaving Piddock and her teammates devastated as their season ended with the emergence of the pandemic after winning another Section 3 title, finishing with a 22-2 record.
“We were actually in the gym preparing because we had just won sectionals, we were preparing for the regional game,” she recalled. “When they came in, sat us down and told us — and there were a lot of tears shed on the team. Obviously everyone had their eyes set and their goals of getting back to states, especially for the seniors, it was kind of tough. But I think it made us stronger in the end and brought us together to work harder.”
The Spartans managed to play six games in an abbreviated season in March, with Piddock reaching another notable milestone as she reached 2,000 career points.
Now a senior, what will Piddock, one of the most decorated and accomplished players in program history, do for an encore?
“It’s exciting, kind of sad, my last year,” Piddock said. “But we have a great team, a lot of young kids, so it will be fun just to see what they can bring to the table. It’s going to be fun. It’s my last one, so I might as well make the most of it.”
The team comes first for Piddock, who recently signed with Division I Marist College, as she hopes to guide South Jefferson to further glory.
“I think the competitiveness of it, especially always competing against my sister from a young age, just trying to beat her in something,” said Piddock, who also starred for the school’s soccer team as a midfielder. “And what motivates me now I think is just trying to get better and see what I can accomplish and what our team can accomplish. Also trying to help the team as much as I can, just try and take on the leadership role and help out.”
Piddock stands exactly at 2,000 points, as she reached the mark in the Spartans’ final game of their spring season, after teams around the state were finally allowed to play.
“She’s just a complete player that doesn’t come around very often,” South Jefferson coach Michelle Whitley said. “She’s been very dedicated as well as being organized on her own to get where she is. She’s very gifted at it and then add the work ethic outside of that, it makes a formidable basketball player.”
The diminutive point guard has started at the position at the varsity level since seventh grade while at Immaculate Heart Central, which was the final season at the school before she and her sister, Abby, transferred to South Jefferson.
“It was different school wise, obviously a lot bigger classes here at South Jeff than at IHC,” Piddock said. “But the atmosphere was kind of the same in the basketball aspect just because they were so welcoming and they wanted to compete, so that wasn’t any different, which made the adjustment easy.”
Her position as a point guard has remained the same through the years as has her dedication to the sport.
“I was always the smallest on the team, so I always just kind of became the point guard,” Piddock said. “And my sister, who was always taller than me, so she became the forward. So just kind of growing up I was always the smallest point guard and guard, so that’s kind of what I became.”
While her role on the team has evolved over the seasons, Jackie says she’s gotten stronger.
“I think I’ve gotten a lot stronger physically to be able to finish at the rim,” she said. “I think that was one of my weaknesses and my mid-range game, I’ve been working on that a lot. Just because, shooting it and getting to the rim, I wanted to incorporate another part of my game, so that’s another piece I’ve been working on.”
“She’s always been a great ball handler and it’s just gotten better and better as the years have gone on,” Whitley said.
She has been able to expand her success beyond her prowess as an outside shooting threat.
“I would normally just shoot the three, I was kind of too small to get to the rim and get a lot of finishes and opportunities,” Piddock said. “But I would drive and pass to my teammates, but mostly taking the outside shots. So I think over time, now being a senior compared to a seventh-grader, I’ve gotten a little bigger and able to do those kind of things.”
The Piddocks were key contributors in 2018-19, when the Spartans claimed a Section 3 crown and advanced to the Class B state semifinals, going 20-4.
“I think sophomore year, just physically and maturing, I was able to get to the rim a little more,” Piddock said. “Especially noticing just with a basketball IQ, the openings and lanes and where my teammates were going to be and stuff like that. So I think sophomore year is when it really clicked in that I could do it.”
Jackie got one more season to play with her sister, but it was cut short after winning a sectional crown because of the pandemic.
The Spartans tried to make the most of their season this past spring, going 6-0 record.
“It was so much fun, after the unknown and not knowing if we would ever get to play a season,” Piddock said.
Jackie Piddock brings a world of experience, both on and off the court, as she was born in California and has lived in Rhode Island, Nebraska, California again, as well as Buffalo and Virginia, before her dad, Bob, retired from the U.S. Marine Corps and decided to relocate to the north country.
“It’s been a long time,” Piddock said. “And I love it. My dad asks me every day ‘do you still like it?’ And I’m like ‘I love it.’ Just something about the atmosphere and the teammates I’ve had, it’s just kept it fun. And the competition has always been competitive, it just makes me and my teammates want to get better.”
Bob Piddock is also an assistant coach with the Spartans.
Piddock chose Marist over several other Division I schools, such as Manhattan and Niagara, who also compete in the MAAC, as well as George Washington.
“Out of those schools, Marist was my favorite, they were also the first school to offer me, so that was kind of cool,” she said.
Marist went 18-4 last season and won the MAAC Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament.
“I definitely like the coaching staff,” Piddock said of Marist.
She’s also played at a high level in AAU ball, mostly for Albany-based New York Havoc.
Piddock is one of four returning starters that includes senior guard Macy Shultz, and juniors Reese Widrick, also a guard, and Emma Schafer at center. Of the team’s 11 players, five are seniors.
“I think we’ll be good this year, especially with the core group of upperclassmen leadership that we have,” Piddock said. “I think that will go a long ways in helping the younger kids adjust and get up to speed. I think we’ll be pretty successful.”
Here’s a look at the Frontier League in basketball:
“A” DIVISION
Carthage Comets
2021 record: 3-6
2019-20 record: 3-16
Roster: Brooklynne Perrigo (Sr.), Aubery Smith (Sr.), Kiannah Ward (Sr.), Shantel Cox (Jr.), Gracie Highers (Jr.), Alina Krasovska (Jr.), Hannah Makuch (Jr.), Gracie Theisier (Jr.).
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Jim Whitley
2021 record: 5-2
2019-20 record: 11-11
Roster: Daelyn Alcock (Sr.), Adrien LaMora (Sr.), Madison Garrett-Davis (Sr.), McKenna House (Sr.), Xaria Anderson (Jr.), Kiah Delles (Jr.), Sierra Walker (Jr.), Mackenzie Adams (So.), Isabella Davis (So.), Micheala Delles (So.), Ravan Marsell (So.), Allison LaMora (Fr.).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Michelle Whitley
2021 record: 6-0
2019-20 record: 22-2
Roster: Abigail Hudson (Sr.), Jackie Piddock (Sr.), Emma Schafer (Sr.), Macy Shultz (Sr.), Sophia Smoot (Sr.), Liz Chapman (Jr.), Reese Widrick (Jr.), Savannah Hodges (So.), Maddie Pfleegor (So.), Brooke Perry (Fr.), Katelyn Whitley (Fr.).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Ryan Gosson
2021 record: 1-4
2019-20 record: 2-18
Roster: Leah Luce (Sr.), Tatum Overton (Sr.), Loise Pador (Sr.), Anna Kenepp (Sr.), Lilly Renzi (Sr.), Aybrie Batista (Jr.), Penelope Brown (Sr.), Oluwajomiloju Fasehun (Jr.), Lillian Kimball (Jr.), Laura Lagattuta (Jr.), Kimberlie DiLeonardo (So.), Willa Overton (So.), Mallory Peters (So.), Ariana Verdi (So.).
“B” DIVISION
General Brown Lions
Coach: Janelle Ferris
2021 record: 4-2
2019-20 record: 13-8
Roster: Emma Dupee (Sr.), Karsyn Fields (Sr.), Lily Dupee (Jr.), Ainsley Fuller (Jr.), Riley Lomber (Jr.), Kori Nichols (Jr.), Harlie Peters (Jr.), Ashlee Ward (Jr.), Casey Lytle (So.), Madelyn Ferris (Fr.).
Immaculate Heart Cavaliers
Coach: Jake Fusilli
2021 record: 1-2
2019-20 record: 11-10
Roster: Skylar Barber, Emeline Barton, Abby Bombard, Emily Bombard, Samantha Booth, Keely Cooney, Talisa Lachnit, Bria Larabee, Victoria Ledoux, Hannah Netto, Jennah Netto, Estella Renzi, Katie Richards, Kaelyn Tryon.
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Cheryl Morrow
2021 record: 5-2
2019-20 record: 16-6
Roster: Annie Cayer (Sr.), Ireland Earl (Jr.), Stephanie Beyer (So.), Alexa Brouty (So.), Anna Dening (So.), Carli Freeman (So.), Kaylee Gentry (So.), Alyvia Millard (So.), Jakayla Spence (So.).
“C” DIVISION
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Tracy Adams
2021 record: 1-6
2019-20 record: 1-15
Roster: Katelyn Adams (Jr.), Joselynn Duell (Jr.), Allyson Grau (Jr.), Brenna Mast (Jr.), Mya Zehr (Jr.), Eliza Metzler (So.), Aubrie Monnat (So.), Naomi Roggie (So.)
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: McKayla Nuffer
2021 record: 0-7
2019-20 record: 3-17
Roster: Jordan Dorrity (Jr.), Alexia FInster (Jr.), Brooke Kenyon (Jr.), Viotet Klossner (Jr.), Olivia Millard (Jr.), Mallory Bush (So.), Mariah Lafountain (So.), Marlaina Warcup (So.).
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Shannon Amo
2021 record: 2-2
2019-20 record: 13-7
“D” DIVISION
Alexandria Purple Ghosts
Coach: Hannah Smithers
2021 record: Did not play
2019-20 record: 0-18
Belleville Henderson Panthers
Coach: Danielle Donie
2021 record: 2-0
2019-20 record: 5-12
Roster: Kambylle Allen (Sr.), Kaydence Allen (Sr.), Olivia Simpson (Sr.), Ashlynn Agaciewski (Jr.), Neva Bettinger (Jr.), Ever Vaughn (Jr.), Kennady Billman (So.), Raegan Riordan (So.), Kealy Roach (So.).
Copenhagen Golden Knights
Coach: Natalie Scott
2021 record: 11-3
2019-20 record: 20-3
Roster: Charli Carroll (Sr.), Raegan Dalrymple (Sr.), Alyssa Fitzpatrick (Jr.), Kaitlyn Goutremout (Jr.), Aubree Smykla (Jr.), Hope Staplin (Jr.), Taryn Twombly (Jr.), Madison Cheek (So.), Clarie Jones (So.), Samantha Stokelyn (So.).
LaFargeville Red Knights
Coach: Danielle Wallace
2021 record: Did not play
2019-20 record: 9-11
Lyme Indians
Coach: Mark Wilson
2021 record: Did not play
2019-20 record: 17-4
Sackets Harbor Patriots
Coach: Sean Haley
2021 record: 1-6
2019-20 record: 4-10
Roster: Lauren Shollett (Sr.), Jerianna Skannel (Sr.), Catherine Lind (Jr.), Emily Curley (So.), Olivia Derouin (So.), Natalie Gibbons (So.), Berlyn Urbina (So.), Peyton Britton (Fr.), Myah Matice (Fr.), Taylor Taylor (Fr.), Lily Green (8th).
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Michelle Shirley
2021 record: 0-4
2019-20 record: 13-8
Roster: Autumn Bartlett (Sr.), Kendall Darling (Sr.), Emma Halsey (Sr.), Abby Lantry (Sr.), Grace Skellington (Sr.), Rylee McNitt (So.), Scout Preston (So.), Hannah White (So.), Maddie Darling (Fr.).
BOYS BASKETBALL
“A” DIVISION
Carthage Comets
Coach: Jeff Ventiquattro
2021 record: 1-9
2019-20 record: 8-13
Roster: Caleb Ashlaw (Sr., C), Lincoln Escudero (Sr., F), Dawson Widrick (Sr., G), Ashton Norton (Jr., G), Noah Odett (Jr., G), Jack Purrington (Jr., F), Dillin Sherbino (Jr., G), Mason Tuttle (Jr., F), Trenton Walker (Jr., G), Aiden Hicks, Aiden (So., C/F), Makiah Johnson (So., G/F), Kalel Tevaga (So., G),
Indian River Warriors
Coach: Tim Callahan
2021 record: 4-2
2019-20 record: 9-12
Roster: Reagan Alexander (Sr.), Steven Dottery (Sr.), Michael Frimpong (Sr.), Adrian Rathbun (Sr.), Owen Franz, Emmanuel Frimpong (Jr.), Logan Fultz (Jr.), Ethan Petrus (Jr.), Hector Ramos (Jr.), Sam Yang (Jr.), Timothy Hardy III (So.).
Watertown Cyclones
Coach: Edward Adams
2021 record: 3-3
2019-20 record: 11-9
Roster: KeShaan Brown (Sr.), Matthew Cole (Sr.), Kody Daly (Sr.), Joel Davis (Sr.), Deante Hall (Sr.), William Ligabo (Sr.), Nathan McNulty (Sr.), Donovon Millan (Sr.), Angelo Rutigliano (Sr.). Patrick Duah (Jr.), Joseph Girardi (Jr.), Justin Paige (Jr.), Seth Charlton (So.), Edward Adams (Fr.).
“B” DIVISION
General Brown Lions
Coach: Matt Fiske
2021 record: 5-1
2019-20 record: 17-4
Roster: Ryan Bordash (Sr.), Kacy Lennox (Sr.), Owen Matthews (Sr.), Derian Salter (Sr.), Bryce Wallace (Sr.), Luke Heller (Jr.), Ryan Hiller (Jr.), Carter Hunt (Jr.), Caleb Price (Jr.), Tucker Rosbrook (Jr.), Ethan Hattori (So.), Aidan McManaman (So.),
Lowville Red Raiders
Coach: Zach Shambo
2021 record: 8-0
2019-20 record: 22-1
Roster: Hayden Beyer (Sr.), Brett Brady (Sr.), Elijah Engelhart (Sr.), Dan Fayle (Sr.), Reggie McCollum (Sr.), Colton Simpson (Sr.), Ryan Young (Sr.), Brody Brown (Jr.), Charlie Clements (Jr.), Tanner Millard (Jr.), Alex Myers (Jr.), Dalton Myers (Jr.), Ryan Myers (Jr.), Jake Rupert (Jr.).
South Jefferson Spartans
Coach: Kyle Baker
2021 record: 3-3
2019-20 record: 4-15
Roster: James Bradberry (Sr.), Will Littell (Sr.), Kaleb Peters (Jr.), Curtis Staie (Jr.), Evan Widrick (Jr.), Nolan Widrick (Jr.), Daniel Storey (So.), Bobby Piddock (Fr.).
“C” DIVISION
Beaver River Beavers
Coach: Zac Lehman
2021 record: 2-6
2019-20 record: 15-7
Roster: David Duell (Sr.), Jonah Shearer (Sr.), Gabe Gallo (Jr.), Aiden Moser (Jr.), Jared Rains (Jr.), Lucas Roes (Jr.), Devon Smith (Jr.), Matthew Knight (So.), Derrick Zehr (So.), Carter Rice (Fr.), Kade Schneider (Fr.).
Immaculate Heart Cavaliers
Coach: Jared Wilson
2021 record: 0-8
2019-20 record: 0-14
Roster: Jayden Defaite (Sr., G), Martin Hutchins (Sr., G), Konrad Krysztoforski (Sr., F), Josh Lane (Sr., G/F), Cooper Lawler (Sr., G/F), Aime Serroen (Sr., G), Gavin Shoen (Sr., G), Bobby O’Connor (Jr., F), Brendan Mercer (So., G), Austin Pertl (So., F),
Sandy Creek Comets
Coach: Jim Hunt
2021 record: 2-10
2019-20 record: 5-14
Roster: Evan Allen (Sr.), Maddox Brown (Sr.), Matt Fox (Sr.), Wyatt Hilton (Sr.), Justin Thayer (Sr.), Matt Trudell (Sr.), Jason Ennist (So.), Cameron Hathway (So.).
South Lewis Falcons
Coach: Ted McCall
2021 record: 8-4
2019-20 record: 8-13
Roster: Hewson Burd (Sr., G), Cameron Evans (Sr., G), Matthew Hoskins (Sr., G), Parker Kristoff (Sr., F), James Marra (Sr., G), Elijah Moultrie (Sr., G), Cody Spann (Sr., G), Jacob Worden (Sr., G), Aiden Billhardt (Jr., F), Clayton Kraeger (Jr., G), Aidan McGuire (Jr., F), Austin Weiler (Jr., G), Mason Brown (So., G).
Thousand Islands Vikings
Coach: Dan Byers
2021 record: 2-3
2019-20 record: 10-11
Roster: Dylan Aznoe (Sr.), Colton Jones (Sr.), Jordan Smith (Sr.), Adian Bulger (Jr.), Matt Caprara (Jr.), Rome Condino (Jr.), Devin Davis (Jr.), Peyton Lamon (Jr.), Ryan Pavlot (Jr.).
“D” DIVISION
Alexandria Purple Ghosts
Coach: Alex Scheg
2021 record: Did not play
2019-20 record: 0-16
Roster: Brock Hunter (Sr.), Liam Side (Sr.), Dominic Tidd (Sr.), Isaiah Wright (Sr.), Brady Carpenter (So.), Owen Heath (So.), Eli McIlrath (So.), Wade Stone (So.), Payton Watson (So.).
Belleville Henderson Panthers
Coach: Jude Fusilli
2021 record: 7-2
2019-20 record: 7-13
Roster: Teagan Costello (Sr., G), Nick Flagg (Sr., F), Lucas Hess (Sr., G), Jeremy McGrath (Sr., F), Kyle Moyer (Sr., G), Nate Barney (Jr., F), Jacob Fargo (Jr., G), Brayden Richmond (Jr., F), Peyton Bellinger (So., G), Chris Bond (So., F), Brandon Dodge (So., F), Dominick Sprague (8th gr., G).
Copenhagen Golden Knights
Coach: Logan Spaulding
2021 record: 5-10
2019-20 record: 17-6
Roster: Andrew Carroll (Sr., G), Tayte Deom (Sr., G), Jaaven Kloster (Sr., F), Hunter Crauder (Jr., G),Levi Curtis (Jr., F), Joseph Ferguson (Jr., F), Joshua L’Huillier (Jr., G), Hayden McAtee (Jr., G/F), Garret Walker (Jr., G), Caden Miller (So., G), Landon Sullivan (So., G), Brett Vogt (So., F),
LaFargeville Red Knights
Coach: Jay Shimel
2021 record: 0-4
2019-20 record: 7-13
Roster: Joey Rohr (Sr., G/F), Addison Waterman (Sr., G/F), Chris Haggerty (Jr., C), Robbie Hellings (Jr., F/G), Luke Paquin (Jr., F), Mitchell Timerman (Jr., F/C), Brennan Hutcheon (So., F), Jamison Jones (So., G), Jefferson Smith (So., F), Nathan Wyatt (So., G/F).
Lyme Indians
Coach: Kyle Bronson
2021 record: Did not play
2019-20 record: 21-2
Roster: Mike Flyzik (Sr., F), Derrike Goutremout (Sr., G), Matt Kimball (Sr., G), Gage Narrow (Sr., F), Dominick Sanford (Sr., F), Denilson DaSilva (Jr., C), Aidan Linkroum (Jr., G), Kenny Timmerman (Jr., C),
Sackets Harbor Patriots
Coach: Jeff Robbins
2021 record: 10-3
2019-20 record: 13-8
Roster: Tyler Green (Sr., G), Davyd Leonovets (Sr., F), Thomas Lind (Sr., G), Daniel Rogers (Sr., F), Gabe Gondek (So., G), Austin Griner (So., G), Marcus Castine (Fr., F), Jake Peters (Fr., G), Ethan Shi (Fr., F), Ethan Tracy (Fr., F).
