SACKETS HARBOR — Back when he was a youngster, Tyler Green already excelled at making free throws, so much so he competed at the national level from the foul line.
Green took part in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest finals in Chicago when he was 13, an experience he didn’t take lightly.
“It was a very cool experience for me, something that not every kid gets the chance to do and something I am truly grateful for being able to participate in,” Green said.
This kind of dedication and success at the free-throw line inspired Green into becoming the complete player that he is today, as well as being one of the top outside shooters in the area.
“It has helped me develop my game by improving my ability to shoot and shoot under pressure,” Green said. “In the hoop shoot I had to shoot in complete silence, which was always tougher for me then shooting in loud gyms. So it helped me adapt to being able to shoot in any atmosphere loud or quiet.”
Green, a point guard, has developed into one of the top players in the Frontier League while playing for Sackets Harbor.
“Honestly, I’ve known Tyler since he was like 3 years old when his dad (Dan) started bringing him around our team,” Sackets Harbor coach Jeff Robbins said. “He’s just grown up around our program and he’s just always been there and has always taken things in. He’s just always been a sponge, so that’s really helped him skill-wise, he’s always been in the gym, always working hard, just listening and asking questions.”
Led by Green, who has served as team captain since his freshman season, the Patriots have posted an unbeaten start at 11-0, including 9-0 in the league, after a 76-38 victory against Beaver River on Wednesday night.
“We’re doing great, the biggest thing for us is we’re working hard,” Green said. “Practice is always tough and sometimes I struggle and I’m hard on myself. But that’s a good thing, because you keep working hard. We’re off to a great start.”
While Green made his mark shooting free throws as a youth, he’s emerged as one of the most lethal 3-pointer shooters in all of Section 3.
“I’m a big believer in just working hard with everything you do because everything matters,” Green said.
Green again leads the Patriots in scoring as he averaged 28.0 points per game heading into Wednesday, but he also leads the team in 3-pointers with 37 through 10 games.
“I’ve always loved obviously hitting big shots in games and you get the paper to look at the points,” Green said. “But the biggest thing in basketball for me is the little stuff, not every player gets rewarded in the paper for the steal they had or the clutch play or the amazing defensive stop they had, or a big rebound they had on someone who’s twice their size. “The little stuff that really counts for a win in basketball and that’s the best part about it, is doing all the little things that bring great outcomes.”
Showing his all-around versatility, Green also leads the team in steals (33), ranked second in assists (34) and third in rebounds (62).
“My role changed quite a bit,” Green said. “We lost some pretty good scorers and some pretty good leaders. And coming into this season, we needed somebody that could just flat out go in and take control of the team. And coach Robbins was expecting that of me and in my opinion I think I’ve taken on that role to the best of my ability.”
Said Robbins: “He’s a point guard and I think that’s not going to be the position he plays in college, I think he’s going to be a wing in college. But we just needed for the ball to be in his hands, he’s been our best ball-handler for several years, he makes good decisions and he’s a leader.”
Green’s leadership has been key as he’s one of only four seniors on the team, and one of two senior starters.
“I love being the coach on the floor,” Green said. “So being that leader on the court is really one of my favorite parts of being captain of this team. Going out and make sure that the guys and my teammates are doing everything that they need to be doing and that I’m doing everything I need to be doing. It’s just nice to take that ownership because I get out what I put in.”
The other starters include two freshmen and sophomore Austin Griner, who averages 16.4 points per game, leads the team in assists (43) and is second to Green in steals (27), as well as totaling 43 rebounds.
“We have a great shooting crew this year and we have a great big-man crew as well, so we’ve got everything going for us, so far,” Green said.
The “D” Division-leading Patriots, one of only two unbeaten teams in Class D in Section 3, also came into the week ranked No. 12 in the state in Class D.
“We’re getting some good challenges here and we’re excited, we’re ready to see what the second half of the season brings for us,” Green said. “No matter what we do, win or lose, we’re going to be proud of ourselves because just making it to 10-0 at the point this far into the season is incredible.”
While the Patriots are in quest of winning their first league division title since the 2016-17 season, Green has even loftier goals for the postseason. Green was team manager when Sackets Harbor won the state championship in 2012.
“It’s a really great game,” Green said. “My favorite part of it is teammate and getting to work with these incredible student athletes that not many people have the opportunity to work with. When you get to step on the court with the fans and the crowd, and here at Sackets Harbor, just the legacy here. Being able to step on the court here is a great feeling.”
Green himself is part of program history as he ranks sixth in career scoring at the school, two places on the all-time list behind Robbins, who is fourth with 1,303 career points at the school.
“I don’t think point guard is his natural position, but he’s done a great job, he sees the floor well and he can distribute,” Robbins said. “This year we really wanted him to just be aggressive looking to score and always have that scoring mentality. What’s been his one downfall in the past is he’s been too unselfish, he hasn’t been aggressive enough looking to score. This year he’s done that, but when he looks to score he also draws a lot of attention from the defense and can make his teammates better by getting them the ball where they can score, too.”
THE GREEN FILE
Age: 17
Year: Senior
Hometown: Sackets Harbor
Family: Dan and Angela Green, parents; sister Lily.
Other sports: Soccer, baseball
Other activities: Band, Multi-Media club
College plans: Undecided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.