Hammond Girls control control of NAC West

Basketball

Section 3 basketball playoff games involving Frontier League teams scheduled for Wednesday have moved up game times in anticipation of a winter storm expected to move into Central and Northern New York late Wednesday afternoon.

General Brown’s sectional Class B girls quarterfinal game against Oneida at home in Dexter has been moved from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, the General Brown boys’ Class B quarterfinal game at Marcellus has been switched from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m.

