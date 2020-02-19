EAST SYRACUSE — With the Section 3 boys and girls basketball tournament set to tip-off this Thursday, the seeds for each class were released Wednesday morning. Twenty-three Frontier League teams are set to participate.
In boys Class A: No. 10 Watertown (11-9) will play at No. 7 Fulton (12-8) on Friday at 7 p.m.; No. 11 Indian River (9-11) will play at No. 6 New Hartford (13-7) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.; No. 12 Carthage (8-12) will play at No. 5 Central Square (14-6) on Friday at 6 p.m.
In boys Class B: No. 1 Lowville (18-0 and the only local team to be seeded No. 1) will host the winner of Camden vs. Mexico on Saturday at 2 p.m.; No. 3 General Brown (16-4) will host the winner of Homer and Hannibal on Saturday at 2 p.m.
In boys Class C: No. 6 Beaver River (14-6) will host No. 11 Sherburne-Earlville on Friday at 6 p.m.; No. 12 Thousand Islands (10-10) will play at No. 5 Onondaga (15-5) on Friday at 7 p.m.; No. 14 South Lewis (8-12) will play at No. 3 West Canada Valley (14-6) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
In boys Class D: No. 2 Lyme (18-1) will host No. 15 LaFargeville (7-12) on Friday at 7:45 p.m.; No. 5 Copenhagen (15-5) will host No. 12 Manlius-Pebble Hill (9-11) on Friday at 7 p.m.; No. 9 Sackets Harbor (13-7) will play at No. 8 Oriskany (12-8) on Friday at 7 p.m.; No. 16 Belleville Henderson (7-12) will play at No. 1 DeRuyter (20-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
In girls Class A: No. 8 Indian River (10-10) will host No. 9 Fulton (9-11) at noon on Saturday.
In girls Class B: No. 2 South Jefferson (18-2) will host the winner of Homer vs. Camden on Saturday at 6 p.m.; No. 8 Lowville (15-5) will host No. 9 Cazenovia (14-6) on Friday at 6 p.m.; No. 11 General Brown (13-7) will host No. 22 Skaneateles (7-13) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
In girls Class C: No. 5 Thousand Islands (12-6) will host No. 12 Sherburne-Earlville (8-12) on Friday at 7 p.m.
In girls Class D: No. 11 LaFargeville (9-10) will play at No. 6 Madison (14-6) on Friday at 6 p.m. with the winner going on to play No. 3 Copenhagen (18-2) at Copenhagen on Tuesday at 7 p.m.; No. 4 Lyme (15-4) will host No. 13 Stockbridge Valley (5-13) on Friday at 6 p.m.; No. 8 Sandy Creek (12-7) will host No. 9 New York Mills (11-9) on Friday at 6 p.m.; No. 10 Immaculate Heart (10-9) will play at No. 7 McGraw (12-7) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The semifinals will be played at the SRC Arena and Allyn Hall at Onondaga Community College on Feb. 28 — March 1, with the finals being played at the same locations on March 7.
