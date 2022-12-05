COPENHAGEN — The Copenhagen girls basketball team accomplished the lofty goal of winning a state title last season. The main question is can they do it again?
The defending state Class D champions start their season today against Frontier League “D” Division rival Sackets Harbor. The Golden Knights know they’ll receive every opponent’s best shot this season, but they’ll remain relentless just as they’ve always been.
“We’re just going to come out and play like we know how,” Copenhagen coach Natalie Scott said. “We don’t have the height that we did, but we still have that tenacity and we’re still going to come out hard.”
One of the biggest concerns for the Golden Knights will be replacing their two big players in Times All-North first team forwards Raegen Dalrymple and Charli Carroll. Their size gave the Knights an advantage that most smaller schools didn’t have as both players were nearly six feet tall.
“We miss them and their height and their personality,” senior guard Aubree Smykla said.”In sports you have to look forward and work with what you got, but we got a couple good players that can step up for us.”
The Golden Knights still have plenty of talent on the roster as their returning guards were a driving force behind the program’s first state championship. Seniors like Alyssa Fitzpatrick and Smykla as well as sophomore Samantha Stokely key a relentless Copenhagen defense that can frustrate opponents with multiple looks and was on vivid display during their state title tournament run.
“It’s important to have a different defense because it can fluster the other team if you throw in a new one because they may not know what to do,” Stokely said.
Scott has also coached teams that have been heavily guard-oriented and has experience in running that offensive style. She knows her guards will be asked to do more, but she believes they’re more than capable of shouldering the load.
“You coach the team you’re dealt with,” Scott said. “Whatever type of team of that you get, you have to change your coaching style to fit that team, otherwise you’re not going to be successful.”
Juniors Claire Jones and Madison Cheek have come into the starting lineup and will fill the spots left by Carroll and Dalrymple. Both welcome the pressure of being asked to replace two strong players.
“There’s literally big shoes to fill and Charli and Raegan were very talented, but I’m excited to see what this year brings,” Jones said.
The former bench players also played a part in the state title run and know they can step into the lineup right away. Their quickness will be a key.
“I think our speed is very important because we can get down the floor really quick and do a lot of damage,” Cheek said.
Copenhagen has been preparing for the season by testing themselves against bigger schools like Lowville and Carthage. Scrimmaging against larger schools has been something the program has done plenty in the past. Last year it played state Class B semifinalist General Brown, which was Copenhagen’s only loss of the season.
“Playing those teams shows us what we need to work on without our height, but it also shows that our speed is working,” Cheek said.
The Golden Knights know navigating the “D” Division slate will be tougher with Belleville Henderson and Alexandria looking to build off solid seasons. Copenhagen will also take on “C” Division powers like Thousand Islands and Beaver River. However, the Golden Knights welcome the challenge.
“I think all the teams around us have improved so well,” Smykla said. “I know Sackets has a couple of really good shooters, but we’re going to keep our head to our own game.”
Many are giving last year’s state winner plenty of respect in making the Knights one of the top teams in Section 3. They also believe they have a realistic shot to be in the mix to “run it back.”
“We’ll have to see about making another run, but we have to get through the Frontier League first,” Stokely said.
The Golden Knights’ season debut was pushed back to today due to most of the team being on an art class trip out of the area.
