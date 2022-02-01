WATERTOWN — Joel Davis and his Watertown basketball teammates wanted to make their senior night a memorable one.
Davis, who scored a game-high 19 points and totaled 11 rebounds, and the Cyclones accomplished this and more as they rode a solid defensive effort and timely free throws to knock off previously unbeaten Lowville, 54-49 in overtime on Tuesday in a Frontier League Division crossover game at Case Middle School.
“It feels great,” Davis, a senior forward, said. “We kind of got taken because of COVID and we lost a game on Saturday (to Whitesboro). But we just came back together and we got a big one tonight.”
With the win, Watertown improved to 8-7 on the season, including 6-2 in the league, and clinched the “A” Division’s regular-season title.
“Oh my God, that’s a huge win, they’ve been the best team up here for the last four, five or six years, Watertown coach Ed Adams said. “For them to come here, we always play great at home, our best games this year have been at home. But we knew with Lowville coming in here, they were going to be a really tough order to beat.”
Davis scored 11 of his points on the free-throw line where he missed only two free throws all night.
“It felt like it was good that we had our bench back tonight,” Davis said of his teammates. “I’ve got my best friends over there, they cheer us on and hype us up and keep pushing us. We keep working hard on the court.”
As a team, the Cyclones made 11 of their 13 free-throw attempts with Patrick Duah making good on two of four attempts from the line.
“But really it was our team defense and our hustle and we scrapped, I think it was just a total team effort,” Adams said.
In the process, the Cyclones halted Lowville’s winning streak at 43 games, one which stretched back to December 2019.
“This a humongous win,” Cyclones senior guard KeShaan Brown said. “I think they had a 43-game streak, so it was a big game for us to break that streak, so it feels great.”
Brody Brown scored 18 points to lead the Red Raiders (15-1, 12-1) and Ryan Young finished with 12 points. Dalton Myers contributed 11 points for the Red Raiders.
“A tough game, Watertown played great,” said Lowville coach Zach Shambo, whose team is ranked No. 10 in the state in Class B. “We battled the whole way down the stretch and they made a couple more plays than we did.”
“We played real hard on defense all the way to the end, we played tough,” Watertown’s Brown said. “Brody’s a real good player, I give him all the respect in the world, it’s real tough playing against him, but we did it and we held it down.”
Watertown had led by seven points in the third quarter at 35-28, but Lowville reeled off seven straight points to close the period and tie the game at 35-35.
“We played them the first time there, we were up five at halftime and in the second half they just kind of put it to us, like Lowville style,” Ed Adams said. “They’ve done that for years and really established themselves as the best team in the league. This game could have gone either way.”
Later, with the game tied at 41, the Red Raiders reeled off six quick points, including a short jumper from Dan Fayle with 2:59 left in regulation.
But Jack Adams drained a 3-pointer on the Cyclones next drive down the floor and Davis then collected in a rebound, followed with lay-up, was fouled and made the free throw with 1:23 left and Watertown pulled even.
After Brown missed along 3-pointer at the end of regulation, Elijah Engelhart scored on a lay-in with 3:53 left in overtime for a 49-47 Lowville advantage.
But it would be the only points the Red Raiders would score the rest of the way as Duah hit a lay-in to tie the score and Brown followed with the go-ahead basket with 2:22 left.
Davis would then convert on three of four free-throw attempts down the stretch, including a pair with 7.2 seconds left to finish off the victory.
“Joel is a big backbone for our team,” Brown said. “He’s big, he gets points, he’s rebounding, he’s blocking shots, he does everything for us defensive wise in that paint.”
Duah and Brown each finished with eight points for the Cyclones, with Duah grabbing eight rebounds.
Ed Adams credited his team defense, which held Lowville to only 31 points after halftime and limited it to only four three-pointers on the night.
“Defensively I thought we did great tonight,” he said. “I think we did a good job trying to contain their shooters, Brody Brown’s a great player. You’re not going to stop him totally, you just try to slow him down a little bit. In the first half he had 14 (points), in the second half it felt like we scored him down a little bit, he didn’t score as much, so I think that was a big, big difference maker for us.”
Watertown has also won six of its past seven games, including winning its last six games in league play.
“I feel like when we’re at our best and even sometimes when we’re not playing as well, we still accomplish and we still do good things as a whole team,” Davis said.
Watertown and Lowville, which has already secured “B” Division’s regular-season title, will both be top seeds in their respective divisions in the Frontier League playoffs, which begin next week.
“We just have to keep our heads up and it’s not the end of our season,” Shambo said. “We’re not trying to go undefeated, we’re not trying to set the state record or something like that with wins in a row, we’re trying to play our best over the next few weeks. So hopefully we can learn from it.”
