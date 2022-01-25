WATERTOWN — Joel Davis and his Watertown boys basketball teammates continue to play some of their best basketball of the season.
Davis scored a game-high 18 points and the Cyclones shook off an admittedly slow start en route to a 65-37 triumph over Indian River on Tuesday in a Frontier League “A” Division game at Case Middle School.
With the victory, Watertown improved to 7-6 on the season, including 5-2 in league play, and took another step toward securing the division’s regular-season title.
“It’s been good, I think we were 2-6 at one point,” Davis said. “We just had to get together and realize that we were way better than the way we were playing. So we did that and we’re playing better.”
The Cyclones also extended their winning streak to five games, placing them in favorable position in the league.
“It was a slow start, but once we got in the groove, we blew them out of the water,” Watertown junior forward Patrick Duah said of the game. “I feel we do our best when we move the ball around and rebound well and communicate, and we did that tonight.”
The versatile Davis led a balanced scoring effort by Watertown as four players scored in double figures, as Duah scored 15 points, Jack Adams contributed 12 points and Seth Charlton finished with 11.
“Right now we get a (starting) five that’s working in the game and we’ll go with that until it’s not working,” Davis said. “And when it’s not working, we find the next person to step up and they step up. And our bench is awesome, they’re supportive and in practice they work us to death and make us run a lot and sometimes they outwork us. But all in all, it’s just been working.”
The versatile Davis, a senior forward who is listed at 6-foot-4, also totaled 13 rebounds as well as five assists and five blocked shots.
“He really could play guard, the problem is we don’t have the size inside,” Watertown coach Ed Adams said of Davis. “He’s got to play more inside, because we don’t have anybody as tall as he is or talented as he is, but he’s a true three (guard). He could be a three- or two-guard in college, so he is definitely somebody who can play multiple positions.”
Watertown built a 15-9 lead through the first quarter and then outscored Indian River, 17-9, in the second period to carry a 32-15 advantage into halftime.
“Before the game started we found out that one of our starters couldn’t play, so we had to play shorthanded a little bit tonight,” Ed Adams said. “Nothing major, but the point is we kind of came out in a little bit of a daze, I think we really weren’t hustling around and doing what we needed to do, we looked like we were sleepwalking a little bit.”
Davis scored 10 of his points in the first half, while Charlton and Duah each contributed eight points before halftime and Adams chipped in with seven.
“We had a decent lead at halftime and in the second half we came out with a little more intensity, worked a little harder and shots started falling,” Adams said. “We started finding the open guy better, we ran the floor better and our defense tightened up, without a doubt.”
“We just needed to rebound and box out against them,” Davis said of Indian River. “Because they have two really strong big men, so they get a lot of rebounds and they’re good on the inside.”
Steven Dottery scored 16 points to pace Indian River (3-11, 1-7) and fellow senior Michael Frimpong finished with 13 points.
“I thought our kids played hard and continued to battle on the defensive end,” Indian River coach Tim Callahan said. “We have just had a difficult time all year taking care of the basketball and scoring it on a consistent basis.”
During their current unbeaten run, the Cyclones have also topped division foe Carthage, as well as “B” Division opponents General Brown and South Jefferson, defeating the Lions 64-63 on Jan. 13, and topping the Spartans 64-42 on Saturday.
“It’s great, I figure we’re not quite there yet, but we’re close,” Adams said of a potential division title. “I think as long as we keep plugging along and working hard, it would be great. In a COVID-type year, it’s one of those things you don’t take for granted, we’re happy we’re just playing basketball, but it would be nice to get a league title this year.”
Watertown, which lost five games in a row before engineering their current win streak, has three league games remaining in the regular season including a home game against “B” Division leader Lowville next Tuesday and road games at Carthage on Feb. 3 and at South Jefferson on Feb. 7.
“It was a tough stretch of games for us,” Adams said. “But now we’ve kind of rebounded and we’re playing really good basketball right now. We’ve found a combination of guys that really work well together and we’ve won five in a row against pretty much good competition.”
This will set the stage for the Frontier League playoffs Feb. 8-11, which weren’t held last year because of COVID-19.
“We’re playing well right when it matters,” added Duah, who also hauled in 12 rebounds on the night.
