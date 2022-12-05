WATERTOWN — The Watertown boys basketball team experienced a banner season last year as it shook off a slow start and went on to capture Frontier League titles in both the regular season and in the playoffs.
The Cyclones lost a pair of players to graduation — Joel Davis and KeShaan Brown — who were pivotal to last season’s success in the league’s “A” Division and beyond.
“I got to learn from some of the best,” Watertown senior guard Joe Girardi said of last season. “I got to play with them and I just gained all the knowledge. I just feel like now I have the role and I have to step up and be that person. I have to use my defending and I have to be just a better shooter and all sorts of things.”
But this year’s team returns a promising core of players, led by team captains Girardi and Patrick Duah.
“Losing them is like a big loss, but I feel like the five starters we have right now, we played pretty well together all summer,” Duah said. “We mesh together pretty well.”
“I think we’ve got a really good group, I think we can do a lot,” said Jack Adams, who as a freshman averaged 7.4 points a game last campaign, as well as three assists per game. “I think we move the ball very well. Now it’s more kind of on everyone else, we don’t just have one guy to rely on all the time. We have a lot of players who are equal and can carry the weight.”
Duah, a junior forward, averaged 9.2 points per game last season while hauling in 118 rebounds, finishing second on the team in both categories behind Davis.
“I would say that I’m a hard worker, grab rebounds and score when I need to, just knowing my role, is my role,” Duah said. “Joel is a great player and we obviously lost him. I’ve got big shoes to fill, but we’ll see.”
“Joe Girardi to me is the best defender in the league,” Cyclones head coach Ed Adams said. “I think he does a great job on defense, he’s a true team leader. And Patrick Duah is just one of those kind of kids that does whatever you need on the floor at all times. ... So Joe and Pat are my two team captains this year and deservingly so, they’ve been with us since their sophomore year.”
Girardi didn’t start for the Cyclones last season, but nonetheless emerged as a leader on defense.
“I think he’s probably one of the best defenders in the section,” Duah said of Girardi.
“I love defense,” Girardi said. “Every sport I play I’m basically a defender. I just feel defenders don’t get enough credit and everyone looks at the offense, but defense just flies under the radar, but it’s one of the biggest things in basketball to me.
“So I think just being that person to rely on for defense is just awesome.”
Along with Duah, junior guard Seth Charlton and sophomore guard Jack Adams both return after starting for the team last season.
“We have three legitimate starters coming back in Pat, Jack and Seth,” Ed Adams said, “They all (averaged) between seven-and-half and nine- and-half points a game. Because Joel was our main offense, he really was our main guy. So those guys who were more role players last year, I expect that this year they’re going to be more of go-to players. Instead of having one or two go-two players, I feel like we’ve got three or four of those players this year.”
Duah is confident the team can play a similar style of basketball this year to be successful.
“It’s definitely going to change our play style a little bit, but we work together as a team,” Duah said. “We’re sort of a smaller team, but we’re all fast and we can all shoot and all dribble. We all can do everything.”
Junior forward Parker Moffett also returns from a Cyclones’ team that forged a 12-6 record last season.
“You don’t really replace Joel Davis or KeShaan Brown,” Ed Adams said. “I think the difference this year is that these guys have been with me, like Parker Moffett and my son Jack and Seth Charlton, they started playing basketball with me since they were in kindergarten, they started by playing in youth leagues together. And they’ve played with us through the years, so their basketball IQs are off the charts, they’ll make the right play most of the time and they have good chemistry.”
Last season, Watertown got off to a 2-6 start, but went on to win 10 of its last 12 games.
“Last year was pretty special especially since we started out the season pretty slow,” Duah said. “Then we all climbed back and had a pretty good record and won a sectional game as well as a Frontier League title.”
The Cyclones engineered a stretch where they won 10 games down the stretch, including a 54-49 home win against Lowville to end its 43-game winning streak in the league.
The run included three consecutive wins in three straight meetings with rival Carthage, including a 73-36 triumph to win the “A” Division playoff title.
“Playing Carthage was tough, I’m surprised we came out with all those wins because I feel like we’re pretty evenly matched,” Duah said. “It was fun being a part of the rivalry.”
Watertown then downed the Comets again, 58-52, in a Class A first-round sectional game before losing in a home quarterfinal to Bishop Grimes, 53-50.
“We fell a little short, but we know this year that I think we’re honestly better,” Girardi said. “We’re more in shape, we’re more just focused and determined and we want to win this year — and we will win.”
“It’s awesome, I’ve been waiting since last season,” said Charlton, who averaged 8.6 points a game last season as well as draining 37 three-pointers. “We got beat by Bishop Grimes and we were up for most of the game. So it was hard, not just on me, but everyone. I think the five returners are excited to be back and prove that we can be a top team in the section.”
Girardi and his teammates are hopeful they can build on this success heading into this season.
“The Frontier League is always pretty good,” Charlton said. “But this year, especially with (General Brown’s) Tucker Rosbrook, (Lowville’s) Brodie Brown, (South Jefferson’s) Curtis Staie, (Carthage’s) Trenton Walker, everyone. Everyone’s going to be about the same, every game is going to come down to the wire, it’s going to be a fun season.”
Girardi and his teammates know the task of repeating as “A” Division champions will be a challenging one.
Watertown, which opened its season at Fulton last Wednesday and then hosted two games in its own tournament this past weekend, was scheduled to open its league campaign by playing at Carthage on Tuesday.
“All of us are hard workers, we’ve all played together for a while and have a high basketball IQ,” Duah added. “It’s a fun group.”
