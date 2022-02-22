WATERTOWN — Credit Bishop Grimes with a hard-fought road triumph against Watertown’s boys basketball team in the Section 3 playoffs Tuesday night.
And while the Cobras rallied for the 53-50 victory in the second half, the Cyclones squandered an opportunity to advance farther into the playoffs.
“We came out on fire and played with a lot of intensity on our home court,” Watertown coach Ed Adams said. “And then by the end of the second quarter, guys started trying to do things they weren’t capable of doing, or things we don’t normally do during the season.”
Junior Jon Cori scored a game-high 21 points as fifth-seeded Bishop Grimes knocked off fourth-seeded Watertown in a Section 3 Class A quarterfinal at Case Middle School.
Sophomore Seth Charlton scored 19 points to pace the Cyclones, who led by double digits in the first half and by as many as nine points after halftime, finish their season at 12-8.
“Yeah, it’s my last game for high school basketball, so it is tough,” said Watertown senior Joel Davis, who scored 15 points and totaled 18 rebounds. “So it sucks losing, honestly I’d rather get blown out by 25 points rather than lose by three. Maybe just one more 3-pointer I could have hit, it may have come out differently. But what happens, happens.”
Bishop Grimes (13-9) advances to play top-seeded New Hartford (19-2) in a semifinal at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Onondaga Community College.
“You have to give all the credit in the world to Watertown, they played hard,” said Bishop Grimes coach Bob McKenney, a native of Canton. “They gave us all we could handle tonight, that’s for sure.”
Adams showed similar admiration for the Cobras.
“They play a great schedule, we didn’t lose to a bad team, that’s a really, really good team,” Adams said. “I knew it was going to be a 50-50 game, the team that turned the ball over less was going to win and whoever had the ball less was going to win. I think if we look at the shots, we probably turned it over more than we should have, and in the end, they made their shots at the end.”
With the setback, Watertown blew a chance to play in the program’s first sectional semifinal since 2016.
“In the second half they started hitting more shots, we made silly mistakes that we shouldn’t have made and they took advantage of it,” Davis said. “And the outcome was the outcome.”
The Cobras, who trailed by seven points at halftime and by as many as nine in the third quarter, gradually began chipping away at the Cyclones’ lead.
“We had the lead, I came out late in the second quarter due to fouls,” Davis said. “After that, they took advantage of that and started scoring inside and from there, the lead got down to seven at halftime and from there it was just a close game all around.”
Cori scored eight of his points in the third and Bishop Grimes would draw within 41-38 on freshman Jacob Bell’s 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer.
Watertown would later lead by five points at 45-40 on a Davis basket, but Cori would follow with a deep 3-pointer and Bell drained his second three of the half to provide Bishop Grimes the lead for good at 46-45.
“Our freshman (Bell) came off the bench, he’s a good shooter, but you never know how freshmen are going to react in these situations,” McKenney said. “He hit two big ones in the second half and that got us back the momentum.”
The Cyclones would later tie the game at 48-all on a jump shot from Patrick Duah and a free throw from Davis with 3:03 left, but the Cobras reclaimed the advantage on Deng Garang’s lay-in.
Watertown drew even at 50 on a pair of free throw shots from Davis with 2:25 left, but Garang followed with a go-ahead free throw with 1:20 left and Bishop Grimes made two more foul shots down the stretch for the final margin.
“We kind of got out of the comfort zone that we’re used to,” Adams said. “I don’t think it was a lack of effort, the kids worked really, really hard, but I just think we were pushing a little bit towards the end of the second quarter and they closed the gap a little bit and made it a better game.”
In the process, the Cyclones were limited to just 21 points in the second half, including only nine in the fourth quarter.
Garang, a junior, finished with 13 points for the Cobras and senior Sylvester Seton finished with 10 points.
Earlier, Watertown raced out to build a 10-1 lead just 3:08 into the game and went to lead 29-20 by halftime.
Charlton, who hit all of the Cyclones’ five 3-pointers for the game, scored 14 of his points in the first half, with four coming on 3-pointers.
“I thought Watertown really came out and punched us in the gut in the first quarter,” McKenney said. “Their No. 11 (Charlton) was better than we thought, we knew he was pretty good and obviously he came out firing. And we were flat early on ... but I think in the second half against (Davis) we did a better job and we had a little bit better offensive play.”
