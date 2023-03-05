Hammond Girls control control of NAC West

Basketball

SYRACUSE — After making a deep run into sectionals, the Sackets Harbor boys basketball team simply met its match in Hamilton on Sunday.

A more experienced and seasoned Emerald Knights team turned back the Patriots in their first appearance in a Section 3 final in eight years.

