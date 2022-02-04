Kristoff, McGuire lift Falcons to FL ‘C’ crown

File photo | Tuesday night’s boys basketball roundup.

High school boys basketball

TURIN — Parker Kristoff and Aidan McGuire recorded double-doubles as the South Lewis boys basketball team clinched the Frontier League “C” Division title with a 54-41 win over Beaver River on Friday night.

Kristoff garnered 26 points and 15 rebounds, while McGuire collected 18 points and 10 boards for the Falcons (11-6, 11-5).

Kade Schneider netted 13 points and Matthew Knight totaled nine for the Beavers (9-8, 9-7).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.