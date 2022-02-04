High school boys basketball
TURIN — Parker Kristoff and Aidan McGuire recorded double-doubles as the South Lewis boys basketball team clinched the Frontier League “C” Division title with a 54-41 win over Beaver River on Friday night.
Kristoff garnered 26 points and 15 rebounds, while McGuire collected 18 points and 10 boards for the Falcons (11-6, 11-5).
Kade Schneider netted 13 points and Matthew Knight totaled nine for the Beavers (9-8, 9-7).
