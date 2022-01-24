HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
The Sackets Harbor Central School High School Hall of Fame will add Jeff Robbins and the 2012 state title- winning boys basketball team when it inducts the Class of 2022 on June 2.
Robbins graduated in 1998 and went on to be a standout guard at Jefferson Community College and SUNY Oswego. He then became coach of the 2012 Class D title team that beat Madrid-Waddington, 49-35.
There will be a meet-and-greet and the Sackets Boathouse after the ceremony from 7-8 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the event.
