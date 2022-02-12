WATERTOWN — There wasn’t much separation between the Sackets Harbor and Belleville Henderson boys basketball teams this season as they shared the Frontier League’s “D” Division regular-season title.
This changed in a big way Friday night as sparked by senior Tyler Green’s career scoring night, the Patriots pulled away to defeat the Panthers, 69-56, in the division’s playoff final before a packed McVean Gymnasium at Jefferson Community College.
Earlier, senior Joel Davis propelled Watertown to a 73-36 triumph over Carthage in the “A” Division playoff final.
SACKETS HARBOR 69, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 56
Green poured in 40 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, as second-seeded Sackets Harbor defeated top-seeded Belleville Henderson in the “D” Division final.
Sophomore Austin Griner contributed 12 points for the Patriots (19-1), who won their first division playoff crown since the 2015-16 season.
“It was an intense game, we knew coming in that it was going to be a great atmosphere,” Green said. “We just came in and set a precedent that we just want to play, there’s nothing we have to prove or nothing we have to lose.”
It was Green, the league’s top scorer who shined in particular in the third meeting with the Panthers. He scored 27 of his points in the second half and combined with steady defense spurred the Patriots to victory.
“I had it going and played my role,” Green said. “I’m the leader of the team and I kind of had to set a precedent for the guys that we can do this.”
“He’s a stud, he’s a great kid,” Sackets Harbor coach Jeff Robbins said of Green. “We put the ball in his hands and we trust him, his teammates trust him. He just played like the great player he is. He’s just an amazing kid, an amazing teammate and an amazing leader. He’s just very special.”
After Sackets Harbor led 25-24 at halftime in a high-tempo game, it took the lead for good in third quarter on a lay-in from Green. The Patriots closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to open up 47-42 lead, capped by a steal and layup from Griner.
The Panthers took the lead at 50-48 on a 3-pointer from Jacob Fargo with 6:09 remaining in regulation.
Green then scored the next 11 points, driving to the net several times, and finished off by scoring on a layup for a 59-53 lead with 3:01 left.
The Patriots then extended this run into an 11-0 surge to lead 63-53 on a charging lay-up from Green.
“The difference for us is defense,” Green said. “On the defensive end we were playing to our scouting report and on the offensive end we were just attacking the basket and that’s what really helped. Our younger guys and our older guys, everybody stepped up. But I’m most proud of our defensive effort in the second half.”
Green also made eight of nine free throw, including a perfect 5-for-5 in the decisive fourth quarter.
“He just took over, man,” Robbins said of Green, who was selected as the “D” Division’s Most Valuable Player. I just said to him, ‘we’ll put the ball in your hands and just go get it done.’ And he did, he just willed us to victory and the rest of the kids played their tails off, they played their roles.”
Eighth-grader Dominick Sprague scored 18 points to lead Belleville Henderson (17-3) and Jeremy McGrath contributed 11 points.
“That was a great team, they’re extremely talented,” Robbins said of Belleville Henderson. “To tie for the regular-season (title) and to win a game like this in an atmosphere like this, I hope basketball is back, this was a great experience and this is awesome.”
“Yes, Tyler got his way there in the second half,” Belleville Henderson coach Jude Fusilli said. “He was able to get to the basket at will and draw fouls. We never were able to get into rhythm offensively and rushed too many shots,”
In the regular season, Sackets Harbor won the first meeting, 62-61, on Dec. 11, before Belleville Henderson won the next, 65-63, on Jan. 28.
“What a great atmosphere,” Robbins said. “Honestly, when I took over 16 years ago from coach Charlie Bridge, Frontier League championships were kind of a given as we won so many in a row and is kind of what we expected. But it’s been five years since we won a championship, so this is special.”
WATERTOWN 73, CARTHAGE 36
Davis scored a game-high 21 points and hauled in 17 rebounds as the top-seeded Cyclones cruised past the second-seeded Comets in the “A” Division final.
Sophomore Seth Charlton contributed 17 points for Watertown (11-7) and junior Patrick Duah finished with 16 points.
“This is my first year of varsity, I was called up as a sophomore,” Charlton said. “So being a part of this is really great.”
The Cyclones claimed their third consecutive division playoff title.
“We won it against Carthage in my first time here playing in the championship game,” said Davis, who was selected as the “A” Division’s MVP. “It was a lot like this, but it felt good to be involved and playing and working hard and playing with my guys. I loved this.”
After Watertown built a 17-16 lead through the opening quarter, one which featured 13 lead changes, it broke through in the second, holding Carthage to four points in the frame to forge a 33-20 lead by halftime.
“I thought we came out in the first quarter aggressive,” Carthage coach Jeff Ventiquattro said. “We were quick to loose balls and moved the ball on offense. Then Watertown took over on the boards, in the paint and were more aggressive on both ends of floor.”
The Cyclones forged a 16-0 run in the second quarter, with Charlton scoring 11 of his points in the period, including 10 straight points.
“Our defense was key,” first-year Watertown coach Ed Adams said. “In the first quarter, Carthage gave us everything they had, they shot lights out and I was happy to be up by one at that point. And from that point on, our defense was really the difference.”
The onslaught continued in the second half as the Cyclones opened with a 10-0 run to lead 43-20. In the meantime, Carthage was held scoreless for nearly six minutes, before Ashton Norton hit a 3-pointer with 5:24 left in the third quarter.
Davis scored 13 of his points in the third quarter, accentuated when he drove in alone and delivered a slam dunk to provide Watertown with a 47-24 lead.
Norton finished with a team-high 12 points for Carthage (8-12) and Trenton Walker finished with nine points.
“They only scored 20 points in the last three quarters of the game,” Adams said. “So that was really the difference, we tried to take Trenton Walker out of the game, he’s a phenomenal player, a great, great player. I know we made it hard on him and that was big.”
The Cyclones also won the playoff title in 2019 and 2020.
“It means a lot to us,” Adams said the title. “You know, you come up to JCC and this is the epicenter for basketball in the north country and they’ve got a great facility here. ... So I’m happy that I’m able to do this with my own team now as a coach and my son (Jack) is also on this team and my dad helped me out on the bench as well, so it’s a really, really cool experience.”
“Give credit to Watertown,” Ventiquattro added. “But it was great to see such a electric atmosphere for our team.”
