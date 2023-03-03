SACKETS HARBOR — Even with all its success this season, all five starters in the lineup for Sackets Harbor’s boys basketball team, and many of its supporting cast, are just underclassmen.

This not only bodes well for the future of the program in coming years, but for the Patriots, who will compete for a Section 3 championship Sunday, the future is now.

