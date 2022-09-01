Both Watertown Daily Times All-North Most Valuable Players took top honors among area high school players in the recently announced All-State Small Schools boys lacrosse team.
Frontier League MVP Carter Kempney of Carthage and Northern Athletic Conference MVP Jayden Ashley of St. Lawrence Central each made the All-State second team — the top showing among north country players.
Kempney, now attending school at Syracuse University, led the Frontier League with 62 goals and 86 points in his senior season as a midfielder.
He was also named an All-American, competing in the Senior All-America Game on July 30. The Comets went 12-5 overall and 9-3 in the league to take second place.
“Carter’s a great athlete but even more important, he’s a great kid,” Carthage coach Jason Coffman said.
“He’s got great compassion and humility. For the accolades that he has, he’s still such a grounded and down-to-earth kid.”
Ashley, now attending Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich., posted 60 goals and 29 assists as a midfielder for the Larries and finished his career as SLC’s all-time leader in goals and points.
“I think he’s going to be successful at the next level because of his work ethic,” SLC coach Bryan Bordeleau said.
Salmon River, which finished first in the NAC with a 12-0 mark, placed four players on the All-State team, one on the third team and three others on the honorable mention squad.
Hawi-Cook Francis, an attacker for the Shamrocks, made the state third team. He was also a Times All-North second-team selection in his senior year.
Salmon River’s Kyden Burns, a senior midfielder, and Andyn Bero, a junior defender, each made state honorable mention and were both All-North first team players.
Burns finished with 58 goals and 10 assists. Bero is attending SUNY Potsdam.
The Shamrocks’ Sakaronhiotane Thompson won state honorable mention as a goaltender. He was also selected for the All-North second team in his senior season.
Indian River’s Rowan Marsell, a midfielder for the Warriors, also won honorable mention on the state team. Marsell, now attending the University of Delaware, posted 46 goals and 27 assists in his senior season.
The All-State team is selected by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
