High school boys lacrosse
One Frontier League player and three players from Section 10 were named to the New York State Sports Writers Association’s All-State boys lacrosse team Monday.
General Brown’s Bryce Johnson was named to the fourth team for small schools. He was named the 2019 Times All-North Frontier League MVP in June after scoring 46 goals and racking up 99 points.
Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Isaac Testini was also named to the small school fourth team. Canton’s Sam Martin was named to the small school fifth team, and Salmon River’s Cobie Cree was named to the small school sixth team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.