Watertown’s boys lacrosse team celebrates its 12-8 win over Auburn on Wednesday night in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal. Chris Fitz Gerald/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Patrick Duah and his Watertown boys lacrosse teammates delivered a complete effort in the team’s sectional opener and home finale Wednesday night.

Duah, supported by solid defensive play, made 12 saves and the Cyclones generated balanced scoring to defeat Auburn, 12-8, in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal on a chilly evening.

