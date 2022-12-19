WATERTOWN — Watertown High school boys lacrosse standouts Joe Girardi, Kyan Combs and Mick O’Donnell have played the sport together since primary school. Signing their collegiate letters of intent at the same time made perfect sense.
The trio signed their national letters of intent to play college lacrosse Monday in the high school’s cafeteria. They grew up and improved their respective games together since just after kindergarten and enjoyed sharing the spotlight.
“We’ve been playing together since around the first grade, so it’s great to have that moment,” Combs said.
Girardi will attend the University of Massachusetts-Lowell to play defense for the RiverHawks in the America East Conference. He carries on the family tradition, which has seen two of his older sisters play the sport at the Division I level. The three-sport standout in soccer, basketball and lacrosse credits them with helping him through the recruiting process.
“I’ve always had this dream since I was a little kid, so I just got to work harder to be the (people) they were in college,” Girardi said. “They gave me so much when I wasn’t getting noticed and they told me to keep working harder because you’ll find that one school that will fall in love with you.”
Girardi was impressed with new RiverHawks coach Drew Kelleher’s message was to him. UMass-Lowell hired Kelleher in June and Girardi hopes to be part of building up the program that went 2-11 last season.
“He’s been calling his recruits and keeping tabs on them,” Girardi said. “He’s pushing everyone harder than the old coaching staff.”
Combs and O’Donnell will ply their trades at the Division II level at a pair of respected programs. Combs, a midfielder, will head to Limestone, based in Gaffney, S.C., which has won five national titles at the DII level.
“They liked all the little details in my game and their coaching staff is from New York,” Combs said. “It makes the transition down there easier.”
O’Donnell will go to St. Leo University, which is near Tampa, Fla. The midfielder racked up 36 goals and 23 assists in his junior campaign with the Cyclones. He chose the school in part due to having relatives nearby.
“I just love Florida because I got family down there and the warmer weather.” O’Donnell said. “The school felt like a second home to me.”
After their graduation from WHS, Combs and O’Donnell will get acquainted with each other in 2024 as Limestone and St. Leo are scheduled to face each other. Watertown head coach Brian Navarra is already looking forward to the matchup.
“I was just looking at the schedule and saw that,” Navarra said. “It’s so exciting to see two guys from Watertown playing lacrosse. One playing in Florida and one playing in South Carolina.”
The trio will join fellow Watertown players Jack Clough (Belmont Abbey) and Sam Lachenauer (Keuka) in playing college lacrosse in the future. Navarra is hoping they all can serve as examples to players coming through the program.
“I hope the younger generation is looking at these kids and the parents are looking at this, too,” Navarra said. “There’s so many other sports kids who are spending time playing, but lacrosse gives the best chance to play in college and further your education.”
However, the main focus this year is to try to win another Frontier League title and make noise in the Section 3 tournament. The snow may be on the ground, but thoughts are already on the lacrosse season.
“I’m ready for it and I hope we have big season that runs into sectionals, too,” O’Donnell said.
