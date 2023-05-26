LIVERPOOL — Kyan Combs and the Watertown boys lacrosse team knew they faced a tall task in playing Fayetteville-Manlius once again in the Section 3 playoffs.
This time the Cyclones put up a valiant effort, but once again met their match in the Hornets.
Rob Madden scored four goals as second-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius rode a hot start and went on to dominate third-seeded Watertown in recording a 14-8 victory Friday in a Class B quarterfinal at Liverpool High School.
The Cyclones, who were playing in their third consecutive semifinal and facing the Hornets for the second straight year in this round, finish their season at 13-4.
“It’s a tough loss,” Combs said. “We were really confident coming into this one, we really wanted this one. We worked hard coming up to it and game-planned a lot. They just came out bigger, stronger and pushed the ball, they wanted it more.”
Senior goalie Patrick Duah made 13 saves, including seven in the first half to pace Watertown.
“It was really a tough loss,” Duah said. “We really thought we could win this one this year as a team. We gave it our all, that’s all you can ask for, really.”
Fayetteville-Manlius raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring the first three goals within a span of five minutes and then closed the period with back-to-back goals from Johnny Angelicola.
“They just came out and hit us hard, and quick, right off the faceoffs,” Watertown coach Brian Navarra said. “They were more physical and just kind of a physically tougher team than we were. I think that’s what hurt us, especially the start.”
Watertown pushed back by generating a three-goal run on tallies from Jack Adams, Combs and Kade Loftus to pull within 5-3 with 10 minutes and 37 seconds remaining in the first half.
“We made a nice run there,” Navarra said. “And we tried to make a few adjustments, but they were just running right through us.”
But the Hornets (12-6) answered with a 4-0 spurt to close the half to lead 9-3 and went on to score the first two goals of the third quarter to build an 11-3 advantage on consecutive tallies from Madden and Michael Hance.
“Again, we were just talking to ourselves saying ‘this is our game, do what we’re doing, just keep moving the ball, this is all on us,’” Madden said. “All the mistakes were on us, so just keep what we’ve been doing all season, just play fast and keep it up.”
In the meantime, the Cyclones were shut out for a span of nearly 22 minutes, a drought that proved costly.
“They were tough,” Combs said. “One-on-one matchups were tough, they obviously had a big kid (defender George LaCombe) going to Cornell. Off ball, I felt like we did pretty well, we got a couple goals there. But other than that, they were solid.”
“We started to get the momentum back and we just couldn’t keep it up for the rest of the game,” Duah said. “But they were a good team.”
Watertown finally broke through on a goal from Adams in the final minute of the quarter and one from Combs to draw within 11-5 with 10:34 left in regulation, but would pull no closer for the rest of the game.
F-M, paced by sophomore Taden Minichillo, also again won the possession battle with Watertown as they won 21 of 26 faceoffs on the night, including securing all five draws in the pivotal second quarter.
“I think offensively, they were pretty savvy and our defense had trouble communicating through certain picks and schemes that they ran,” Combs said. “So I think it was hard to make a bounce back from there.”
Combs scored three goals and assisted on another to pace the Cyclones offensively, Adams generated a pair of goals and Mick O’Donnell contributed a goal and two assists.
“We respected them,” Fayetteville-Manlius coach Doug Madden said of Watertown. “And all the guys we were worried about last year all returned this year and they’re a good team. They have six or seven good athletes, and on the defensive end, they have multiple solid athletes as well. Their goalie’s athletic, their defenders are athletic.”
Watertown, which was beaten by F-M in the semifinals last year 15-3, nonetheless has made strides this season and even in Friday’s game, Navarra said.
“Yeah, we’re frustrated,” Navarra said. “To get to this spot several years in a row now and then we come up against a team, usually F-M. They’re still a few notches ahead of us, for sure.”
But it didn’t make the loss much easier to take for players like Combs, one of nine seniors on the team.
“The second year in a row, the same field, the same team,” Combs said. “We really wanted it this year, we thought we had it, but obviously there’s stuff we’ve got to work on, still.”
