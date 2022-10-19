Immaculate Heart Central, originally scheduled to be the top seed in the Section 3 Class D boys soccer playoffs, will not play in the tournament.
State Supreme Court on Wednesday denied IHC’s appeal seeking to have a decision by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHAA) to exclude IHC from the sectional playoffs rescinded and direct Section 3 to restore IHC’s team to the tournament bracket.
Judge James P. McClusky denied IHC’s request for injunctive relief, indicating that the reasoning behind his decision will be released in a written decision Thursday. He established an order to show cause hearing in the matter for Nov. 10.
“We are disappointed with NYSPHAA’s last-minute decision to exclude Immaculate Heart Central from the sectional playoffs,” IHC said in a statement signed by principal Daniel Charlebois and athletic director Jared Wilson. “It only hurts good kids who have worked very hard all season long. We hoped the appeal would successfully allow our students to finish the season as they deserved.”
The Section 3 Class D playoffs were pushed back one day due to “pending litigation,” Section 3 Director John Rathbun said in a release Wednesday morning.
First-round games were slated to start Wednesday with quarterfinal games set for Friday. However, the first-round will start Thursday and the quarterfinals will go off on Saturday.
The delay stemmed from concerns regarding eligibility of some players on the Cavaliers, who posted an 11-1-1 mark in the regular season.
At issue is three international students who attend IHC and compete on its soccer team. The youths also participate in the Black Rock Football Club soccer program, which has a soccer academy partnership with IHC.
IHC maintained in court filings that, prior to the start of the soccer season, it evaluated the eligibility of all of the players on its roster, including the international students, and determined they met the requirements of NYSPHSAA. They also submitted a “waiver of Transfer Rule form” and other documentation to NYSPHSAA and the association approved the players’ eligibility.
In mid-September, NYSPHSAA asked IHC to provide additional information regarding the international students “for the purpose of re-evaluating their eligibility.” IHC stated that it provided the information to the association, as well as to Rathbun. The school contended Rathbun reviewed and analyzed the player information and concluded that the international students were both eligible and “bona fide students,” as required under NYSPHSAA’s bylaws and eligibility standards.
Relying on NYSPHSAA’s preseason approval and Rathbun’s mid-season conclusion, IHC allowed the students to play on its soccer team throughout the season.
However, on Friday, the school received a letter from Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of NYSPHSAA, requesting, among other things, that the school self-report the use of Black Rock soccer players who played this season, but who did not sit out for a year from the date of enrollment, as required under the transfer rule. The letter also asked IHC to forfeit any games in which any ineligible student played.
The association’s primary contention is that the three international students have been “unduly influenced to participate” on IHC’s team owing to its partnership with Black Rock. The association states that this violates its Recruitment and Undue Influence rule, which bars the use of influence to induce a student to transfer from one school to another, or to enter a school in the ninth grade “for athletic purposes.”
In court documents, IHC denied that it influenced the three players in any manner. The school maintained that the youths, each of whom are Catholic, chose to enroll in the Catholic school “for the academic and faith-based experience” and have never received any benefit, including free or reduced tuition, to induce the students to transfer to IHC or play on its soccer team.
“Put simply, IHC enrolled the students to teach them and help them grow as individuals, with the understanding that they would play their soccer — a lot of soccer, on a nearly daily basis — elsewhere,” the school’s complaint stated.
Nonetheless, when Class D sectional playoff brackets were released, IHC was omitted entirely, “suddenly and abruptly ending the season for twenty-two student athletes,” according to the school’s complaint. The school claims in its legal action that NYSPHSAA’s eligibility ruling was “arbitrary, capricious and reflects an abuse of discretion” and that its athletes will be “irreparably harmed” by being deprived of an opportunity to participate in sectional play.
Heading into the season, Immaculate Heart Central provided Section (3) with all required documentation to determine player eligibility,” IHC said in its statement Wednesday afternoon. “Section (3) declared these players eligible to participate in NYSPHAA competitions.”
STATE SOFTBALL EXPANDED
The NYSPHAA Executive Committee approved expanding the state softball championship to a two-day event beginning this June.
The NYSPHAA said the semifinals will be played on Friday and the finals on Saturday. Previous tournaments staged the semifinals and finals on Saturday.
The committee also approved a pair of boys wrestling proposals. One requested the use of the current National Federation of State High Schools (NFHS) weight classes plus a NYSPHAA lower weight beginning with the 2022-23 season. The second pertained to using a specific weigh-in form for dual meets and tournaments. The committee also approved four girls wrestling proposals.
A boys soccer proposal to increase the number of allowable yellow cards in the postseason was defeated by the committee.
The committee also tabled action related to the classification cut-off numbers for six classes in basketball, soccer, girls volleyball, softball and baseball. The committee is scheduled to vote on those proposals Nov. 1.
