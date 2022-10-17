There’s been no change in the status of the Immaculate Heart Central boys soccer team for the upcoming Section 3 Class D tournament as of Monday evening.
The Cavaliers (11-1-1) are currently out of the upcoming tournament due to concerns from the state about player eligibility. IHC is scheduled to be the top-seeded team for the tournament if they’re allowed entry.
IHC athletic director Jared Wilson said there’s been back-and-forth communication with the state and the section regarding the team’s status.
Boys sectional games in Class D are slated to start on Wednesday. If IHC is granted a berth, Frontier League foes LaFargeville (6-9) and Alexandria (6-8-1) will play in an opening-round game with the winner facing the Cavaliers. LaFargeville would play at Poland (14-2) and Alexandria would travel to Fabius-Pompey (12-4) if IHC isn’t allowed into sectionals.
