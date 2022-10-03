COPENHAGEN — The Lyme boys soccer team checked off some key boxes in its Frontier League “D” Division victory over Copenhagen on Monday.
Jonny LaFontaine netted a goal and an assist as Lyme (10-1 overall) overcame a halftime deficit and the loss of three starters to beat Copenhagen, 4-2. Alex Radley, Derek Radley and Ryan Scott each added goals for the Lakers, who have won seven straight games. Goalie Evan Froelich made six saves for Lyme.
Caden Miller tallied a goal and an assist while emergency goalie Aydan Sheitz made three saves for the Golden Knights (6-4-2, 6-4-1), who have lost two straight.
Lyme, which already has a short bench with 15 players on the roster, only had one substitute for the game and struggled early in dealing with the turf field. Beaver River beat Lyme, 2-1, on Sept. 13 in the Lakers’ only other game on turf. Lyme and most of the other “D” Division schools play on grass and had to adjust to the conditions.
“We just had to get used to the turf with our touches, but once we got it down we played a great game,” senior midfielder Aidan Linkroum said.
Landon Sullivan put Copenhagen up in the 16th minute after the hosts applied plenty of pressure to the division leaders. The Lakers managed two shots in the first half.
“The second half we got back into our game and played the way we should be playing,” Lyme coach Kyle Bronson said. “It’s constant pressure, always relentless attitude and going after the ball.”
Lyme woke up in the second half and scored three goals in the span of eight minutes. Scott started the scoring after converting off a scramble in front of the Copenhagen goal. Derek Radley and LaFontaine scored quickly to give the Lakers a two-goal lead. Lyme has a penchant for scoring plenty of goals in a hurry.
“All of our attacking four are really good goal scorers,” Alex Radley said. “We all know how to play the game and move the ball around.”
Golden Knights head coach Logan Spaulding was wary that the Lakers had the ability to get back into the game, especially since his team was also playing without three starters.
“I knew the first half they played wasn’t up to Lyme’s potential,” Spaulding said. “I thought we played well and we had our chances in the first half.”
Miller cut the Lyme lead to 3-2 with 24:33 left in regulation after quickly taking a free kick. However, the Lakers kept applying pressure and Alex Radley put the game away with 10:28 left in the half.
“That goal was wonderful because it gave us a two-goal lead with 10 minutes left,” Derek Radley said.
Lyme has taken quickly to its new coach and team is reaping the rewards. Bronson took over for Rob Goutremout, who led the team for five seasons, and the squad hasn’t missed a beat.
“Coach Bronson has been great addition to our team and he’s been really positive for our younger players,” LaFontaine said.
The Lakers can sew up the divisional title with wins in their next two games. Lyme wraps up the regular season when it hosts Immaculate Heart Central on Oct. 15 in a game that could be a possible Section 3 Class D tournament game preview.
Despite the loss, Spaulding was pleased with his team’s effort. He thinks his team could also be a factor in sectional play.
“We’re a young team, but I think we can make some noise in sectionals,” Spaulding said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.