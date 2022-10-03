Copenhagen’s Gavin Tufo, left, moves in on the ball against Lyme’s Derek Radley during Monday’s Frontier League “D” Division game. Dan Mount/Watertown Daily Times

COPENHAGEN — The Lyme boys soccer team checked off some key boxes in its Frontier League “D” Division victory over Copenhagen on Monday.

Jonny LaFontaine netted a goal and an assist as Lyme (10-1 overall) overcame a halftime deficit and the loss of three starters to beat Copenhagen, 4-2. Alex Radley, Derek Radley and Ryan Scott each added goals for the Lakers, who have won seven straight games. Goalie Evan Froelich made six saves for Lyme.

