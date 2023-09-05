WATERTOWN — Nearing the end of a practice last week, Jack Rathbun and his teammates worked on taking penalty kicks.
Practice makes perfect, so they say, and this kind of dedication paid off in a big way last season for Rathbun and the Watertown boys soccer team.
During the Section 3 playoffs with the Cyclones on the road against Jamesville-DeWitt, the two teams remained even at 1-1 through regulation and overtime, forcing a deciding shootout.
Rathbun and his teammates excelled in the moment by converting on five penalty kicks, including one from him in the fourth round, to edge past the opposition in a Class A quarterfinal.
“The playoff win was incredible, it was one of the best things that we could have done,” said Rathbun, who is a senior midfielder. “Coming in as the underdog and not in our home stadium, it was a great feeling.”
After knocking off third-seeded J-D, Watertown’s season ended in a 3-0 semifinal loss to Christian Brothers Academy, but the shootout win still resonates with Rathbun.
“It was nerve-wracking in the moment, but then once you see it go in, it was like a sigh of relief,” Rathbun said. “And all you’ve got to do is score one more, which we did. It really gives you confidence for when you’re in these situations.”
As a versatile midfielder, Rathbun has displayed balance at the position.
“He brings a lot of energy to the team and the other kids respond to that,” Watertown coach Todd Heckman said.
As well as his defensive responsibilities, he’s also shown an offensive flair as he led the team in goals (11) and points (25) last season.
“He’s an all-around player, very explosive going to the goal and is good defensively in the midfield as well,” Heckman said.
Rathbun is also one of seven seniors on the team and will continue to serve as a leader on the team.
“I feel good, I’ve been playing varsity for quite a while now, so I feel like I have a lot of knowledge to give the younger kids,” Rathbun said.
Rathbun enjoys his various and varied responsibilities while anchoring the midfield.
“I like playing both, honestly, that’s why I like playing midfield,” Rathbun said. “I like helping on defense in those big moments because in big games you’re playing a lot more defense. ... Because being up north we tactically play a different style, we play more counterattack compared to the (East Syracuse-Minoa’s) and (Cicero-North Syracuse’s) of the world. They have the ball more and the possession more, so we play a little more defense and that’s when that counterattack comes into play.”
In all, Watertown sports six returning starters, including junior forward Marcus Cole, who generated 23 of his own points last season, including 10 goals, and senior forward Seth Charlton, who totaled five goals and two assists last year.
“Marcus and then Seth, he’s playing up top this year, so he should be a good weapon up there,” Rathbun said. “Kyle (Daly) had a few goals last year, so I think we’ll be able to generate some goals.”
Also back for the Cyclones is senior goalkeeper Devin Connell, who is a three-year varsity starter, as well as senior defender Preston Soluri.
“We had a lot of success last year,” Rathbun said. “We lost quite a few seniors on our back line, but other than that we’ve got a good young team coming up.”
The Cyclones enter this season with high hopes as they look to continue their recent dominance in the Frontier League.
Watertown has won the past seven “A” Division titles in the league. It’s also gone unbeaten in its past two seasons in the circuit, generating a 9-0-1 record each year.
“It’s a good prep for us,” Rathbun said. “Because most of us are returning, really, we have about 12 returning players and then a few coming up. So it was good to see that we could just dominate in the Frontier League like that.”
Rathbun was also a standout player in lacrosse last spring for Watertown, where he played at forward.
“I love both sports, but I love the different aspects that you have in soccer (more) than you do in lacrosse,” Rathbun said. “I like being on the ball more and having that play-making aspect. Compared to in lacrosse, where it’s more of just a finishing aspect.”
Watertown will open its Frontier League season when it plays at Indian River at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“We’re ready to go,” Rathbun said. “We’re excited, very excited. We’re going to be very good this year, I’m hoping.”
Rathbun has been joined on the team by his older brother Ben, who is now an assistant coach with the squad.
“It’s tough sometimes, but it’s definitely good,” Rathbun said. “I’ve played with him ever since I was younger, he’s always been in like that coaching role with me.”
Jack Rathbun is undecided on where he wants to attend college, but he wants to pursue studies in engineering, possibly at Clarkson.
“I’m still looking,” he said. “I want to go for engineering. I kind of want to be an aerospace engineer, but we’ll see.”
THE RATHBUN FILE
Age: 17
Year: Senior
Hometown: Watertown
Family: Chris and Amy Rathbun, parents; Ben, brother, Ella, sister.
Other sports: Lacrosse
College plans: Undecided
