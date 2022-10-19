The Section 3 Class D boys soccer playoffs have been pushed back one day due to “pending litigation” according to a release from Section 3 Director John Rathbun.
The delay is stemming from the ongoing concerns in regard to eligibility of some of the players on the Immaculate Heart Central boys soccer team.
First-round games were slated to start today with quarterfinal games set for Friday. However, the first-round will start Thursday and the quarterfinals will go off on Saturday. Matchups will be altered if IHC is allowed to participate in the tournament.
The Cavaliers (11-1-1) were slated to be the top seed in Class D, but were left out of the initial bracket released on Sunday.
