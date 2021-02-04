High school boys swimming
Thomas King and James King each picked up wins in two individual races as the South Jefferson boys swimming team beat Lowville, 107-56, in a Frontier League boys interdivision swimming meet held virtually Thursday.
Thomas won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, while James took the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley for the Spartans (1-0). Colin Kempney claimed the 500 freestyle for the Red Raiders.
This is the first event involving a Frontier League team not from Lewis County since March due to COVID-19. The meet was done virtually with both schools swimming at their own school pools, and the results were compiled afterward. All league meets this season are slated to be virtual.
