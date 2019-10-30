The Sandy Creek cheerleading team took the Frontier League “D” Division and Section 3 Class D championships on Oct. 22 and 26, respectively.
The Comets won the latter competition Saturday at West Genesee High School in Camilus. Carthage placed third in the co-ed division.
Indian River won the Frontier League “A” Division title while South Jefferson took the “B” Division crown. Thousand Islands earned the “C” Division title and the sportsmanship award. Vikings coach Candy Shaw was selected as coach of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.