The 11 Frontier League runners competing at the state cross country tournament will reacquaint themselves with a familiar course Saturday.
The group of runners will race the 5-kilometer Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School course for the second straight week at the NYSPHSAA championships. Last week’s Section 3 championships were at the same location and it’s the third major event to be held there this season, including the V-V-S Invitational on Sept. 10.
Area runners hope the familiarity with the course will bring positive results.
“I usually run the hills pretty well,” said South Lewis sophomore MacCoy Maciejko, who will run in the boys Class D race.
The Section 3 championships had interesting weather conditions for an early November race with warm temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with breezy conditions. The area runners that are used to competing in chillier temperatures prepared differently.
“I felt good to because it was warm out there, but it may have been too warm,” said Beaver River junior Conner Zehr, who will race in the boys Class D event. “I think I run better when it’s colder out.”
Saturday’s state meet will have different conditions with rain and temperatures that peak in the lower 50s.
The runners are ready for whatever the course throws at them.
“We’ve run this course four times (in her high school career), so we’re ready for anything,” said South Jefferson freshman Carley Worden, who will run in the Class C girls race with eight-grade teammate Annabelle Renzi.
The South Lewis girls team, which will try to defend its Class D championship, has been putting in even more work at the course. The Falcons held extra practices at the course prior to the Section 3 meet and it yielded their best results as a unit. “We’re very familiar with this course,” South Lewis cross country coach Jack Bernard said. “We’ve had training sessions and we had some of our best times.”
South Lewis junior Brynn Bernard will try to defend her individual title in the Class D race, which is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday. Bernard won her first Section 3 title last week and knows there’s plenty of pressure on her to repeat. She’s embracing the challenge.
“There’s definitely some pressure, but I’m pretty used to handling it and we’ll see what happens,” she said.
Other area runners in the girls Class D race include Mallory Kraeger, Grace Bailey, Felicity Szuchs and Summer Valis of South Lewis, as well as Beaver River eighth-grader Greta Kuhl.
South Jefferson will have two young runners in Renzi and Worden in the Class C race, but they did race at last year’s state meet at Chenango Valley State Park. They’ve become the top two for the Spartans after longtime standouts Alexa Doe and Karsyn Burnash graduated, but the pair is ready for the spotlight.
“It’s a really good feeling that we get to go back,” Renzi said.
Indian River senior Hector Ramos will have already made history when he runs in the boys Class B race. Ramos is the first runner in Warriors’ program history to reach the state tournament and is looking forward to the challenge.
“Hopefully I do pretty good at states because that’s the only goal you can have,” Ramos said.
Several Northern Athletic Conference runners hope to perform well Saturday, in particular the Norwood-Norfolk girls team, which is in line for a Class C state title.
